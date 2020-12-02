news

Estonia's rate of coronavirus stabilizing, not yet declining

The coronavirus infection rate in Estonia is showing signs of stabilization but this should not be seen as a decrease in new cases, the Health Board's Deputy Director General for Health Mari-Anne Härma said on Wednesday. There are also fewer asymptomatic cases.

She said there are signs of stabilization in the growth of the disease in Estonia, but this should not be confused with the downward trend, which does not yet exist.

Speaking about the last three weeks, Härma said: "There are fewer and fewer new threads compared to last week."

The situation is currently the most difficult in Sillamäe, Narva and Kohtla-Järve but there are also many new cases in Tallinn and Tartu. Härma said, currently, 90 percent of people with the virus are displaying symptoms compared to 84 percent last week. A third of patients do not know the source of their illness.  

She emphasized that risky events and parties should not be attended if people are planning to visit elderly relatives at Christmas.

"The situation is escalating, the pressure on the health care system is increasing and it is endangering the functioning of conventional care," she said.

Härma said 49 people, all with underlying health problems except one, died of the coronavirus in November. The average age was 80.  

Speaking at the press conference, Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) said Estonia has chosen a path in dealing with the virus where it trusts its citizens. However, both sides most cooperate.

He said the health care system has already been overloaded in Ida-Viru County and this effect is also being felt elsewhere.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

