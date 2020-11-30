Coronavirus round-up: November 23-29

More than 2,000 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were diagnosed in Estonia last week for the second week in a row. More than 20 people died - the highest number in a single week.

ERR News has rounded up the most important news and data about the coronavirus in Estonia from the last week and put it in one place.

This round-up is released every Monday, because the results for Sunday of the previous week are released on Monday morning, only making it possible to analyze the previous week's results after the data has been reported.

You can find the following graphs below:

The total number of new cases diagnosed by week;

New cases by day for November 23-29;

New cases by county by week;

New cases compared with deaths and hospital releases;

Total number of positive and negative tests by week;

Deaths by age group;

Deaths by county.

The data has been taken from the Health Board and we downloaded it from Koroonakaart which publishes data every day in English, Russian and Estonian.

Our "Coronavirus in Estonia: All You Need to Know" guide also provides an overview of total cases by county, the daily rate of new cases, and includes a breakdown of all the restrictions so far. We update this page daily.

In the graphs below, you can add or take away data from the graphs by clicking on the colored dots below. The data points are (mostly) dated with each Monday's date.

Overview

New cases by week: There were 2,353 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in Estonia last week, rising from 2,110 the week before. This is the smallest increase for several weeks. There were 26 deaths - the highest in a single week so far.

The majority of new cases were diagnosed in Harju, Ida-Viru and Tartu counties, although cases in Harju County were almost the same as the week before. There were bigger increases in Ida-Viru and Tartu counties.

New restrictions were introduced on Tuesday and Saturday making masks mandatory and extending the 2+2 rule. Experts have said if people follow the new rules the infection rate (R) should fall from it's current 1.25 to below one, which means the virus is no longer spreading exponentially.

The government has warned if the rate does not fall, then new, stricter, restrictions will be introduced in the coming weeks.

Students in Harju and Ida-Viru counties will move to distance learning by the end of the week until early January to try and stop the spread of infection.

The Health Board said the virus is now spreading among middle-aged people (40-44) in the highest rates.

The number of people being treated in hospitals has risen and is now at 209, experts have said there is capacity for 400. New restrictions are likely to be introduced if it looks like hospitals will become overwhelmed.

The 14-day cumulative number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000

335.75 compared to 278.64 last Monday.

New cases by day November 23-29: There were 2,353 new cases last week and the majority of days had more than 300 cases, which all hovered between 350 and 390. The lowest number of cases - 202 - was on November 23 and the highest was 413 on November 23.

There were 26 deaths, the highest number in a single week. There were at least two deaths recorded every day, and two days had five each and on one day there were six deaths. There were 11 deaths the week before.

New cases by county: There were new cases in every county in Estonia last week with the most recorded in Harju, Ida-Viru and Tartu counties - the most populated regions - which all set new weekly records. All other counties had below 50 cases although Võru County's number of cases tripled.

Harju County had more than 1,000 cases for the second week in a row. There were 1,173 compared to 1,162 the week before - a difference of 11. The majority - more than 630 - were recorded in Tallinn (No data was provided for Tallinn vs. Harju County on November 23 or November 25). Cases have been rising in the region for seven weeks.

Ida-Viru County reported 579 cases compared to 445 the week before.

Tartu County saw an increase of cases for the fifth week in a row. The county reported 241 cases, the first time more than 200 new cases have been diagnosed in a single week.

Thirty-eight cases were diagnosed in Võru County, which is more than three times the number - 12 - reported the week before.

Pärnu County's cases saw a small increase from 47 to 50. Saare County's cases doubled from six to nine.

You can add or take away data from the graph by clicking on the colored dots at the bottom.

New cases, deaths and hospital releases: There were increases in new cases, deaths and people released from hospital this week.

Ninety-three people were released from hospital, the highest number in a single week since the emergency situation. A week earlier 48 people were released.

The number of patients admitted to hospital has also risen and overtaken the number of people admitted in the spring. As of Monday, 209 people are being treated in hospital.

There were 2,353 new cases of COVID-19 recorded and 26 deaths - both setting new weekly records.

You can add or take away data from the graph by clicking on the colored dots at the bottom.

Positive and negative tests by week: The number of tests carried out was above 30,000 again which is similar to the previous two weeks. There were 35,701 in total, with 33,348 positive and 2,353 negative rests recorded.

The significant rise in tests over the past three weeks is because the Health Board now reports all tests analyzed on a single day rather instead of only primary tests.

Testing rates may rise slightly in the coming weeks as the University of Tartu has started the next stage of its coronavirus study which tests people at random.

Deaths

Deaths by age and gender: More than 25 people died last week - the highest in a single week. At least one person died each day last week. Until now, the deadliest week was at the end of March when 16 people died.

Fourteen men died and 12 women. Four people were in their 60s, eight people were over 70, eight were over 80 and six over 90.

In total, 118 people have died in Estonia after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Coronavirus highlights November 23-29:

"Let's keep Estonia open!"

The Health Board launched a new campaign called "Let's keep Estonia open!" ("Hoiame Eesti elu avatud!") this week, which calls for the people of Estonia to follow five basic principles:

Stay at home if you have fallen ill;

Stay at least two meters away from other people;

Wear a mask in crowded places;

Wash your hands diligently;

Download the HOIA app onto your smartphone;

Get your information from reliable sources, such as kriis.ee, the Health Board or contact the free 1247 helpline.

The spread of coronavirus in Estonia is extensive and rapid, which means that it is possible to get infected anywhere in which you may come in contact with others.

If possible, choose electronic channels and online services for running your errands. Run as many of your errands as possible via electronic channels which will allow you to avoid unnecessary contact with others and reduce the risk of your being infected.

If you experience any symptoms, please stay at home.

Download 'HOIA'

Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

Note to readers

