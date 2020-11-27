Travelers from Iceland do not need to quarantine on arrival to Estonia from Monday (November 30), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday. Travelers from all other countries must self isolate after they arrive.

Estonia applies a 10-day quarantine restriction on arrivals from countries with a coronavirus rate of 50 or more cases per 100,000 inhabitants. If travelers transfer through an airport with an infection rate above 50 they must also quarantine on arrival.

Both Iceland and the Vatican fall below the threshold, but if travelers from the Vatican fly from an Italian airport they just quarantine.

There are several entry exceptions for travelers from Finland, Lithuania and Latvia who do not have to quarantine on arrival if:

(1) the person has taken a coronavirus test within 48 hours before their arrival in Estonia and the result is negative. When travelling to these countries from Estonia and returning to Estonia, it is possible to take the coronavirus test in Estonia, and return to normal life in case of a negative result. It is required to remain in self-isolation while waiting for the test results.

(2) they arrive in Estonia for the purpose of working, studying or receiving health services or for family reasons or transit. When travelling to Estonia for the reasons listed above, it is not required to take a coronavirus test before arriving in Estonia.

A list of European countries' infection rates is published below, countries in bold are over the threshold:

Andorra 1130,3

Austria 988,3

Belgium 391,0

Bulgaria 653,6

Croatia 951,3

Czech Republic 623,6

Cyprus 341,6

Denmark 279,9

Finland 78,1

France 454,5

Germany 308,4

Greece 316,7

Hungary 667,7

Iceland 47,6

Ireland 100,7

Italy 749,6

Latvia 282,6

Liechtenstein 836,4

Lithuania 837,2

Luxembourg 1266,3

Malta 347,4

Monaco 211,6

Netherlands 426,6

Norway 146,9

Poland 804,8

Portugal 796,4

Romania 598,8

San Marino 876,6

Slovakia 424,6

Slovenia 369,2

Spain 383,8

Sweden 631,9

Switzerland 768,6

United Kingdom 450,6

Vatican 0,0

More information about entry to Estonia can be read here.

From September 1, passengers returning to Estonia from high-risk countries of COVID-19 can shorten the mandatory self-isolation and return to work by testing for COVID-19 at the airport and port. Additional information about testing is available on the website of the Estonian Health Board and the new website.

Restrictions on arrivals from third countries

Since October 22, it has been possible to travel to Estonia from Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Uruguay.

Passengers arriving from Uruguay and Japan are subject to a 10-day restriction on the freedom of movement.

Anyone who transfers through a European airport with a coronavirus rate above the threshold to get to Estonia also needs to quarantine.

What does quarantine mean?

This means that within 14 calendar days of their arrival in Estonia, people must refrain from unnecessary contacts and can leave their place of residence or permanent accommodation only for seeing a doctor and shopping for food, essentials and medicines, or in emergencies.

Who is required to restrict their freedom of movement?

All symptomatic Estonian citizens and residents arriving in Estonia.

Passengers arriving from countries of the European Union, the European Economic Area and the Schengen area who began their trip from a country belonging to this region or transited a country of this region, based on the infection rate:

The mandatory self-isolation does not apply to passengers arriving in Estonia from a country with an infection rate below 25 per 100,000 inhabitants;

If the infection rate of the country is between 25 and 50, the need to self-isolate depends on whether the infection rate is below or above the rate of Estonia times 1.1;

If the infection rate is below that of Estonia, the person is not required to self-isolate;

If it is above the infection rate of Estonia, a two-week mandatory self-isolation applies.



Foreign ministry: Essential travel only

Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises against any non-essential international travel.

In cases where travelling is essential, the Foreign Ministry advises keeping the following in mind:

Before planning your trip, please consult the Foreign Ministry website for the infection rate in your planned country of destination.

Stay up to date with possible travel restrictions in your destination – please consult the Reisi Targalt website (link in Estonian), the EU's ReOpen portal, and, if necessary, contact the foreign mission of the country of destination for details.

Register your trip at the Foreign Ministry's Reisi Targalt website to allow us to notify you of possible travel restrictions.

Follow the recommendations of the Estonian Health Board for a safe flight to protect your health an that of others – if you show symptoms, please postpone your trip and contact your GP.

Follow the recommendations of the Estonian Health Board for a safe flight to protect your health an that of others – if you show symptoms, please postpone your trip and contact your GP. Take out travel insurance and carefully read the conditions of your insurance (including for travel interruptions caused by COVID-19).

At your destination, follow the instructions of local authorities and keep up to date with possible new restrictions.

On your return, follow the rules introduced in Estonia, monitor your health, and if you suspect you have been infected with the virus, contact your GP.

The foreign ministry stresses that countries can change their conditions for entry and stay at short notice. For more detailed information on the conditions of the destination country, we recommend contacting the representation or the relevant authorities of the country.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!