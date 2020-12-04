Nordica charters one-off Christmas Dublin flight

State-owned airline Nordica is to open up a one-off direct flight to Dublin, Ireland later in the month.

Nordica says the trip, which will fly at 12.00 p.m. on Monday, December 21, will make use of an aircraft that would otherwise have to have made a passenger-less flight.

The one-time Christmas flight will not be cheap, however – tickets are priced at €199, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

Nordica spokesperson Toomas Uibo said that the airline, which received state aid of €30 million in October to help mitigate the effects of the pandemic and its accompanying travel restrictions, has to make use of the plane, a Bombardier CRJ900, one way or another.

Uibo said: "The plane would be flying empty otherwise, and we will offer that anyone who wants the chance to buy a ticket. The flight may be suitable for some people."

There are approximately 3,000 Estonian citizens normally resident in Ireland, Estonia's foreign ministry reports, with a smaller number of Irish citizens resident in Estonia as well. Arrivals in Ireland from Estonia would need to quarantine.

Uibo added that while the flight would not be standard in the normal run of things, a charter of this kind is the kind of thing that can happen during the pandemic.

--

