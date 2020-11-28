Health Board: Five COVID-19-related deaths in past 24 hours, 376 new cases

376 new coronavirus cases have been identified in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. Five people who had contracted the virus died over the same period.

Estonia's new 14-day average infection rate is 322.58 per 100,000 inhabitants, up from 314.23 a day earlier.

The bulk of the new cases were reported in Estonia's three most populous counties: Harju County (164), Ida-Viru County (114) and Tartu County (43), but all of Estonia's 15 counties recorded at least one new COVID-19 case over the past 24 hours, as follows:

Harju: 164

Hiiu: 2

Ida-Viru: 114

Jõgeva: 4

Järva: 2

Lääne: 3

Lääne-Viru: 6

Pärnu: 5

Põlva: 4

Rapla: 4

Saare: 1

Tartu: 43

Valga: 1

Viljandi: 11

Võru: 1

The remaining infected individuals from the 376 total had no place or residence entered in the population registry, which the Health Board says generally indicates that the individual is a foreign national.

Five people with the coronavirus died over the past 24 hours, the board says, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began in Estonia to 109. Five deaths relating to COVID-19 had also been reported in the preceding 24-hour period, with Saturday the seventh day in a row where deaths were reported relating to the virus. Twenty-two deaths have been reported in the seven-day period, November 21-28.

180 people are hospitalized as of Saturday morning – down two from Friday morning – with six of them on ventilators and 18 in intensive care.

A total of 5,758 primary coronavirus tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, the Health Board says, giving a positive rate of 6.5 percent.

The overall number of tests conducted in Estonia stands at 469,772 as of Saturday morning, a 2.49 percent positive rate, considering 11,698 cases have been found in the country since testing started.

Around 4,287 of these are still active cases, i.e. the individual is still sick, either in hospital or quarantining at home, and have not had their case file wrapped up by a Health Board professional etc.

More detailed information is on the koroonakaart here.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

