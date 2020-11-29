news

Data from the Health Board suggests 5,278 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus were analyzed in Estonia, with 355 or 6.7 percent coming back positive in the last 24 hours. Three people diagnosed with COVID-19 died. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people now stands at 322.29 (up from 322.58 on the previous day).

Population register data suggests Harju County saw the most new cases at 175, with 132 in the capital Tallinn. Ida-Viru County got 109 new confirmed cases and Tartu County 22.

Võru County saw eight new cases and Põlva County seven. Pärnu and Viljandi counties got six new cases each, while Jõgeva and Valga counties saw five. Two cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in Järva and Lääne-Viru counties, with Rapla and Lääne counties seeing a single addition.

Six people who tested positive did not have a registered place of residence.

The case rate per 100,000 people stands at 332.29 and the weight of positive tests at 6 percent.

A total of 112 people with COVID-19 have died in Estonia.

Health Board monitoring over 27,000 people

Health Board North is monitoring over 15,200 people 2,264 of whom have been infected. The region has 26 distinguishable outbreaks, including two nursing home outbreaks, a hospital outbreak and the Tallinn Prison outbreak.

The board's eastern regional branch is monitoring over 5,400 people, with 1,069 diagnosed with COVID-19. Health Board South is keeping an eye on some 5,300 people and Health Board West on over 1,170 people.

As of the morning of Sunday, November 29, 191 people with COVID-19 have been hospitalized, while seven are on respiratory support.

One person has been discharged. Hospitals opened 16 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The day brought three coronavirus-related deaths, putting the total at 112.

By November 29, 6,994 people have recovered, with 5,385 cases (77 percent) closed and 1,609 people having gone longer than 28 days without testing positive.

Estonia has administered a total of close to 475,000 initial tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus since relevant capacity was created, with total initial positive results now at 12,052 (2.5 percent of people tested).

Health Board urges people to make effort for loved ones

Efforts are needed so we could spend Christmas with our loved ones. Christmas should not be a lonely time but spent with family and friends. To make that possible, we need to avoid major celebrations and adhere to all measures, the Health Board urges.

The spread of the coronavirus is now both extensive and rapid in Estonia, meaning that infection is possible anywhere. Many only exhibit mild symptom, which is why it is necessary to maintain social distance, wear a mask, air out rooms, regularly wash hands and download the HOIA mobile application.

The board recommends people make use of electronic channels and e-services wherever possible.

Information should be sought from a trustworthy source

There is misleading information and conspiracy theories about the coronavirus on social media that cause people to take unnecessary risks and slow down the return to normality. We urge people to monitor official channels and only share relevant information. More information is available by visiting the kriis.ee and terviseamet.ee websites and calling the 1247 hot line.

More detailed information is available on the koroonakaart website here.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

