UK closes Estonia, Latvia 'travel corridors' after COVID-19 rate rise

Travelers from Estonia and Latvia arriving in the United Kingdom will need to quarantine for 14 days from Saturday.

The UK's Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps wrote on Twitter on Thursday that from 4 a.m. on November 28 arrivals from Latvia and Estonia will need to self isolate.

A statement from the UK government said: "Data from the Joint Biosecurity Centre and Public Health England (PHE) has indicated a significant change in both the level and pace of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in those destinations, leading to ministers removing these from the current list of travel corridors.

"There has been a consistent increase in COVID-19 cases per 100,000 of the population in Estonia over the past week, with a 25 percent increase in total cases over this time period. In Latvia, new cases per week have increased by 16 percent over the same time period."

Latest data means we must remove ESTONIA and LATVIA from the #TravelCorridor list. From 4am Saturday 28th November, if you arrive into the UK from these destinations you will need to self-isolate. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) November 26, 2020

The travel corridor allowed Estonians to travel to the UK without quarantine.

