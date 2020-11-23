Coronavirus round-up: November 16-22

More than 2,000 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were diagnosed in Estonia last week - a new record high. Additionally, more than 400 cases were diagnosed on a single day for the first time.

ERR News has rounded up the most important news and data about the coronavirus in Estonia from the last week and put it in one place.

This round-up is released every Monday, because the results for Sunday of the previous week are released on Monday morning, only making it possible to analyze the previous week's results after the data has been reported.

You can find the following graphs below:

The total number of new cases diagnosed by week;

New cases by day for November 16-22;

New cases by county by week;

New cases compared with deaths and hospital releases;

Total number of positive and negative tests by week;

Deaths by age group;

Deaths by county.

The data has been taken from the Health Board and we downloaded it from koroonakaart which publishes data every day in English, Russian and Estonian.

Our "Coronavirus in Estonia: All You Need to Know" guide also provides an overview of total cases by county, the daily rate of new cases, and includes a breakdown of all the restrictions so far. We update this page daily.

In the graphs below, you can add or take away data from the graphs by clicking on the colored dots below. The data points are (mostly) dated with each Monday's date.

Overview

New cases by week: There were 2,110 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed last week and 11 deaths, the highest number in a single week since April. There are 158 patients being treated in hospital as of Monday morning - which is higher than during the emergency situation when there were 151.

The 14-day average has increased to 278.64 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The majority of cases were diagnosed in Harju and Ida-Viru counties, as usual. But there has also been a significant increase in Tartu County.

COVID-19 is still mostly spreading among young people and the Health Board (Terviseamet) said: "A significant increase has been seen in the last few weeks in the number of coronavirus cases that involve the 10-19 age group." It called for a review of hobby activities which the government carried out.

The Health Board has said the spread of coronavirus in Estonia is extensive and rapid and it is possible to get infected anywhere in which you may come in contact with others. Deputy direct Mari-Anne Härma said the number of patients treated in hospital could surpass the number in spring this week and new restrictions will be implemented if it looks like bed spaces will run out.

Schools in Harju and Ida-Viru counties will move to distance learning from November 24 until January 10. Last week the Health Board said 82 percent of general education schools in Tallinn are connected to cases of infection.

The government agreed on new restrictions concerning masks and social distancing on Friday which will come into effect tomorrow (November 24) and on Saturday (November 28).

Across Estonia, it will be mandatory to wear a mask or cover one's nose and mouth indoors, including on public transport and at service points, during hobby education and activities, as well as refresher training and refresher courses.

Audience numbers at indoor events will be reduced and hobby education and sports club group sizes have been limited to 10. The government recommends working from home if possible.

The late-night alcohol selling ban has been extended until January 26. The restriction means that from midnight until 10 a.m. alcohol sales are banned in all locations that sell alcohol for on-site consumption, such as restaurants, bars, nightclubs.

It is now possible to fill in an online travel declaration form when entering Estonia from abroad.

New cases by day November 16-22: Last week a new record was set for the most number of cases diagnosed on one day. On Wednesday, 409 cases were recorded - the first above 400 (initially reported as 414).

On most days, more than 270 new cases were diagnosed. The lowest was 180 on November 16.

The previous week (November 9-15) was the first time more than 300 cases were diagnosed on single day but last week three days had more than 300 cases.

Deaths were recorded on six out of seven days last week and there were 11 in total. There were five the week before and the total, since March, related to coronavirus is now 92.

New cases by county: There were new cases recorded in residents of every county last week.

1,162 new cases were diagnosed in Harju County with the majority - more than 600 - reported in Tallinn (a breakdown of the data was not provided for Saturday or Sunday). This is the first time more than 1,000 cases have been diagnosed in the county - or any county - in a single week.

Ida-Viru County's cases increased from 350 to 443, which is a smaller rise than in previous weeks.

Tartu County's cases more than doubled last week, rising from 73 to 175. No other county's cases rose by so much.

Pärnu County's new cases plateaued, rising from 47 to 53. Võru's rose from 6 to 12 and Saare's from 6 to 13.

In the graphs below, you can add or take away data from the graphs by clicking on the colored dots below.

New cases, deaths and hospital releases: There were more new cases, deaths and patients released from hospital this week.

In total, 48 people were discharged from hospital - the highest number in a single week since April. This is related to the fact that hospital admissions have increased significantly in recent weeks and now totals 158.

Eleven deaths is the most in one week since April.

As mentioned above, there were 2,110 new cases of coronavirus recorded this week across the country.

In the graphs below, you can add or take away data from the graphs by clicking on the colored dots below.

Positive and negative tests by week: There were more than 38,000 tests analyzed last week in Estonia, a new record high. The Health Board is now releasing data on the total number of tests - not just first time tests - undertaken each day, which is the reason for the sudden increase in tests.

There were 38,829 tests carried out compared to 33,870 the week before. Of those, 36,719 were negative and 2,110 were positive.

In the graphs below, you can add or take away data from the graphs by clicking on the colored dots below.

Deaths

Deaths by age and gender: There were 11 deaths last week taking the total related to COVID-19 in Estonia to 92.

Of these, seven were women (aged 46, 85, 89, 89, 90, 91 and 92) and four were men (aged 67, 78, 82 and 86).

The 46-year-old woman is the youngest person to die after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Before last week, there were no deaths related to COVID-19 in anyone under the age of 50.

The Health Board has stopped releasing data related to where people have died, so we will stop updating this graph.

Coronavirus highlights November 16-22:

"Let's keep Estonia open!"

The Health Board launched a new campaign called "Let's keep Estonia open!" ("Hoiame Eesti elu avatud!") this week, which calls for the people of Estonia to follow five basic principles:

Stay at home if you have fallen ill;

Stay at least two meters away from other people;

Wear a mask in crowded places;

Wash your hands diligently;

Download the HOIA app onto your smartphone;

Get your information from reliable sources, such as kriis.ee, the Health Board or contact the free 1247 helpline.

The spread of coronavirus in Estonia is extensive and rapid, which means that it is possible to get infected anywhere in which you may come in contact with others.

If possible, choose electronic channels and online services for running your errands. Run as many of your errands as possible via electronic channels which will allow you to avoid unnecessary contact with others and reduce the risk of your being infected.

If you experience any symptoms, please stay at home.

Download 'HOIA'

Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

Note to readers

Feedback is welcome, as are suggestions for data we can show or stories we can tell. Email: helen.wright@err.ee

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!