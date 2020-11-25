Three coronavirus patients died in the last 24 hours and 384 new cases of the virus were diagnosed across Estonia, the Health Board said on Wednesday.

A 91-year-old woman died at Lääne-Tallinn Central Hospital, a 91-year-old man at Ida-Viru Central Hospital and a 71-year-old man at North-Estonian Regional Hospital. There have been 97 deaths related to coronavirus in Estonia since the beginning of the pandemic.

The majority of new infections were diagnosed in Harju County - 178 - and 143 of these were in Tallinn residents.

Seventy-nine new cases were recorded in Ida-Viru County and 49 in Tartu County. There were 11 in Pärnu County, 10 in Võru, nine in Lääne-Viru County and eight in Põlva County.

Six cases each were reported in Lääne and Viljandi counties and four each in Järva, Rapla and Valga counties. There were three cases each in Saare and Jõgeva counties and two in Hiiu County.

Eight cases had no information in the population register.

In total, 5,731 tests were analyzed during the last day and 384 were positive, which is 6.7 percent.

There are 163 people in hospital, an increase from 147 on Tuesday. Eight patients are breathing with the aid of ventilators, one less than yesterday.

The 14-day cumulative number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 is 303.9, rising from 284.13 on Tuesday.

In total, 10,541 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Estonia since February.

There are estimated to be 4,028 active cases in Estonia.

See more data on koroonakaart or on the Health Board's website in English, Russian or Estonian.

Situation by region

Northern region

Four of the new cases which were added from Harju County, Järva County, and Rapla County within the past 24 fours were infected within their family circle, one in the workplace, and seven via their acquaintances. On one further occasion, the origins of the virus have remained unknown. The circumstances surrounding the remaining cases are still being investigated.

A total of 115 of the new cases which were added from within the Health Board's northern regional department between November 22-24 were infected via their family members, and a further seventy-four via their acquaintances. Twenty-seven individuals caught the virus in the workplace. The virus was brought in from abroad on nine occasions, including one case each from Romania, Finland, and Sweden, and two cases each from Poland and the Russian Federation. On 152 occasions the origins of the infection have remained unknown. The circumstances surrounding 102 further cases are still being investigated.

The Health Board's northern regional department is monitoring over 15,400 people, of whom 2,055 have fallen ill. There are 28 different outbreaks in total within the northern regional department's area of operations. These cover four school outbreaks, one kindergarten outbreak, eight workplace outbreaks, two event outbreaks, and a further nine outbreaks within circles of acquaintances. In addition to those listed above, there are also two care home outbreaks, a hospital outbreak, and the Tallinn Prison outbreak.

Eastern region

Fifteen of the new cases from Ida-Viru County were infected at a healthcare institution, and 14 via their family members. Six further individuals caught the infection in the workplace, four were infected via their acquaintances, and two in connection with hobby activities. Two cases caught the virus at school, two at a training session, and a further two on an Estonian Defence Forces base. One further case was also brought in from Poland, and two from Sweden. One of the new cases which were added from Lääne-Viru County was transferred to Ida-Viru County. Three further cases from Lääne-Viru County caught the virus from their family members, and two via acquaintances. One individual was also infected at school and one in the workplace.

The circumstances surrounding the remaining cases which were added from the area of operations of the Health Board's eastern regional department are still being investigated.

There are 18 active outbreaks in total within the eastern regional department's area of operations. These cover four school outbreaks, including two in Sillamäe, one in Kohtla-Järve, and one in Jõhvi. There are two kindergarten outbreaks, involving one in Narva and another in Kohtla-Järve. The total number of workplace outbreaks amounts to five, including one each in Narva, Narva-Jõesuu, Sillamäe, Jõhvi, and Tapa. There are also two outbreaks within institutions and an outbreak at a healthcare institution in Narva. Sillamäe is witness to a hobby group outbreak. The Viru Prison outbreak involves 250 individuals, an outbreak in Kohtla-Järve involves seventy-nine individuals, and a Narva ice-hockey outbreak includes seventy-six individuals.

The Health Board's eastern regional department is monitoring almost 5,600 people, of whom 915 have fallen ill.

Southern region

Five of the new cases from Tartu County were infected via their family members, two at an educational institution, and two in the workplace. Two further cases were added to a care home outbreak, while one case was brought in from Russia. One new case from Jõgeva County caught the virus from their family member. Two of the new cases from Valga County were also infected via their family members, and one further individual was added to a care home outbreak. One of the new cases from Viljandi County caught the virus from a family member, one was infected in the workplace, and one within their circle of acquaintances. One new case from Põlva County was infected within their family circle. In the case of one new individual from Võru County who has tested positive, the origins of the virus have remained unknown.

The circumstances surrounding the remaining new cases from the area of operations of the southern regional department are still being investigated.

Nine of the cases which were added from Tartu County on November 24 were infected by their family members, while on seven occasions the origins of the infection have remained unknown. A further seven cases caught the virus at an educational institution, five in the workplace, two via their friends, one from an acquaintance, and one case was also brought in from Ukraine. Two of the new cases from Võru County were infected at hobby group gatherings, and one by a family member, while on four occasions the origins of the infection have remained unknown. Three of the new cases from Viljandi County caught the virus via family members, two at an educational institution, and on one occasion the origins of the infection have remained unknown. Two of the new cases from Jõgeva County were infected in the workplace, while on one other occasion the origins of the infections have remained unknown. The origins of the infection have also remained unknown in the case of the new cases from Valga County and Põlva County.

There are more than 4,200 people who are being monitored by the Health Board's southern regional department, of whom 432 have fallen ill (the number of patients also includes those who are being monitored by the Health Board's northern regional department). As part of those efforts, the southern regional department is also monitoring seven active outbreaks. The largest of those outbreaks occurred at a care home and involves fifty-six individuals. A workplace outbreak involves twelve individuals, while a hobby group outbreak involves nineteen individuals, an outbreak at one educational institution eleven cases, and an outbreak at another educational institution a further nine cases. An outbreak at an entertainment establishment involves fourteen cases.

Western region

Three of the new cases from Pärnu County caught the virus from family members, two within their circles of acquaintances, and two from a customer attendant. One further new case from Pärnu County was infected at an educational institution and, in one case, the origins of the infection have remained unknown. One new case from Saare County caught the virus within a circle of acquaintances. One new case from Lääne County was infected within their family circle, while on three further occasions the origins of the infection have remained unknown. One new case from Hiiu County was infected via a family member.

The circumstances surrounding the remaining new cases from the area of operations of the western regional department are still being investigated.

The western regional department is monitoring over 1,200 people, of whom 183 have fallen ill. The same department is also monitoring three outbreaks in Pärnu County, including a first school outbreak which involves eleven individuals, another school outbreak which involves seven cases, and a care home outbreak which involves fourteen cases. A workplace outbreak is being monitored in Lääne County which involves six cases.

"Let's keep Estonia open!"

The Health Board launched a new campaign called "Let's keep Estonia open!" ("Hoiame Eesti elu avatud!") which calls for the people of Estonia to follow five basic principles:

Stay at home if you have fallen ill;

Stay at least two meters away from other people;

Wear a mask in crowded places;

Wash your hands diligently;

Download the HOIA app onto your smartphone;

Get your information from reliable sources, such as kriis.ee, the Health Board or contact the free 1247 helpline.

The spread of coronavirus in Estonia is extensive and rapid, which means that it is possible to get infected anywhere in which you may come in contact with others.

If possible, choose electronic channels and online services for running your errands. Run as many of your errands as possible via electronic channels which will allow you to avoid unnecessary contact with others and reduce the risk of your being infected.

If you experience any symptoms, please stay at home.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

Editor's note: This article was updated to add regional information.

