A sign at the Port of Tallinn reading:
A sign at the Port of Tallinn reading: "Everything is the same as before. Only with a little more space." Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
During the last 24 hours, two people died and 204 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were recorded across Estonia, data from the Health Board (Terviseamet) shows.

Two people infected with the coronavirus died during the last day: an 85-year-old woman and a 79-year-old woman. A total of 94 people infected with the coronavirus have died in Estonia.

The highest number of new infections was in Harju County, where 126 people were diagnosed with coronavirus. Of these, 97 infections were detected in Tallinn.

Thirty-one cases were recorded in Ida-Viru County and 15 in Tartu County. There were five each in Pärnu and Viljandi counties and four in Lääne County. Two each were reported in Rapla, Jõgeva, Valga and Põlva counties and one each in Saare, Hiiu and Järva counties.

In total, 4,090 tests were analyzed and the positive rate was 5 percent. The 14-day average is now 284.13 per 100,000 inhabitants, rising from 278.64 yesterday.

As of Tuesday morning, there are 147 patients with coronavirus in hospital, eight of them are using ventilators. Yesterday, 154 patients were being treated in hospital.

There are estimated to be 3,776 active cases of coronavirus in Estonia.

The total number of people diagnosed with the virus since February passed 10,000 on Tuesday. The total is now 10,159.

Situation by region

Northern region

The Northern Regional Department is monitoring more than 14,500 people, of whom 2,021 are ill. There are 28 outbreaks which are in schools, kindergartens, workplaces, Tallinn Prison and social circles or related to events.

Eastern region

The Eastern region of the Health Board is monitoring 5,600 people, 875 of whom are infected. There are 18 outbreaks in workplaces, schools, kindergartens and care homes. There are 250 people connected to the outbreak at Viru Prison and 75 people in the outbreak which started at an ice hockey match in Narva.

Southern region

More than 4,200 people are being monitored by the Southern Regional Department, of whom 432 are ill. There are six outbreaks in education institutions, workplaces, hobby groups and a care home. 

Western region

The Western Regional Department is monitoring almost 1,200 people, 168 of whom are ill. There are several outbreaks in Pärnu County and six in Lääne County.

 "Let's keep Estonia open!"

The Health Board launched a new campaign called "Let's keep Estonia open!" ("Hoiame Eesti elu avatud!") which calls for the people of Estonia to follow five basic principles:

  • Stay at home if you have fallen ill;
  • Stay at least two meters away from other people;
  • Wear a mask in crowded places;
  • Wash your hands diligently;
  • Download the HOIA app onto your smartphone;

Get your information from reliable sources, such as kriis.ee, the Health Board or contact the free 1247 helpline.

The spread of coronavirus in Estonia is extensive and rapid, which means that it is possible to get infected anywhere in which you may come in contact with others.

If possible, choose electronic channels and online services for running your errands. Run as many of your errands as possible via electronic channels which will allow you to avoid unnecessary contact with others and reduce the risk of your being infected.

If you experience any symptoms, please stay at home.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here. 

Editor: Helen Wright

