news

Tallinn municipal police not to fine non-mask-wearers on public transport ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

news
A MuPo operative aboard a Tallinn bus.
A MuPo operative aboard a Tallinn bus. Source: Tallinn Municipal Police
news

Tallinn's Municipal Police (MuPo) will not be issuing fines for non-compliance with a requirement to wear face-masks or similar nose/mouth coverings on public transport.

MuPo will also not be able to require an individual exit the bus, tram or trolleybus, though they will be reminded of the requirement, MuPo chief Aivar Toompere told BNS.

Toompere said: "In the light of the government's order, we will continue our activities; however, instead of a strong recommendation, we will underscore that wearing a mask is now obligatory.

MuPo chief: Mask-wearing a matter of conscience

Toompere added that face-mask wearing was ultimately a personal choice to be made in the light of public conscience on the issue, as coronavirus numbers in Tallinn and Harju County continue to rise.

He said: "Municipal police officers will not order anyone to exit public transport or mete out a fine for not wearing a mask. It is up to each person and their conscience to protect themselves and their fellow citizens."

MuPo, more familiar to many users of public transport in issuing fines for not purchasing a travel ticket, or not having the travel card which would entitle the user to free public transport on the capital's system about their person, is a separate organization from the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), one whose powers have come in for scrutiny in the past.

While its personnel often request travelers to alight from the bus, tram or trolleybus they were using, in order to complete the paperwork in issuing a fine, they will be unable to do so regarding masks.

Wearing a face-mask on public transport has been mandatory from the start of this week, and also applies to other indoor public spaces such as shopping malls. As an alternative to wearing a mask, travelers are permitted to cover their mouth and nose with another suitable item, such as a scarf.

The requirement is nationwide and not just in Tallinn.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:42

More than 100 ideas already submitted for Tallinn's inclusive budget

17:13

Legal expert: Fining for not wearing a mask has no legal grounds

16:47

Head of scientific council: Vaccines will not make the virus disappear

16:18

Domestic violence trial of ex-minister Marti Kuusik starts

15:36

Tallinn municipal police not to fine non-mask-wearers on public transport

15:16

University of Tartu going to remote learning after rise in COVID-19 cases

15:12

Police initiate proceedings against former education minister over car use

15:07

Government to give two reusable masks to people on low incomes

14:43

Prosecutor's Office will not open proceedings against Õhtuleht journalists

14:16

Mandatory mask-wearing compliance monitoring, fining still unclear

13:44

Prime minister: Justice minister did not attack free press

13:21

Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds to become winter 'Dreamland'

12:44

Health Board: 204 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed, two deaths Updated

12:41

EDF considers expanding quarantine facilities as COVID-19 rates rise

12:11

Public administration minister: Good thing I am from far corner of Estonia

11:48

Healthcare waiting lists are shorter compared with last year

11:17

Jaak Aab to replace Mailis Reps as education minister

11:16

Diesel price rises above one euro per liter

10:44

Social minister: Number of hospitalized patients could exceed 200 this week

09:49

Education ministry: High schools in remote learning best option for society

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: