Tallinn city government to distribute free face-masks to schools

Tallinn city government is to start distributing free, reusable face-masks to schools in the capital.

Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) says that around 1.5 million masks will be going to schools and low-income residents in the capital, following national restrictions announced this week which require wearing face-masks in public indoor places, at a time when COVID-19 numbers are soaring.

Kõlvart said: "We can see that children are already wearing masks voluntarily, so they need to be sent to schools."

Deliveries will start arriving by the end of this week, with the goal being that each high school student, and pupils from seventh grade upwards will receive a reusable mask, the mayor said. This will total 23,000 masks from the 1.5 million noted.

This follows a successful tender for the product.

Low-income families will be identified via city district records, but in this case the masks will be of the single-use variety, meaning boxes will be sent and pushing the numbers required up to 1.5 million.

--

