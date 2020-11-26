news

Justice chancellor: Appeal to administrative courts on face-mask order ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Members of the public, some of whom are wearing face-masks, out and about in central Tallinn. Mask-wearing is not mandatory outdoors.
Members of the public, some of whom are wearing face-masks, out and about in central Tallinn. Mask-wearing is not mandatory outdoors. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Individuals challenging a government order to wear face-masks must recourse to the first-tier administrative courts, Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise says.

Madise, whose office says she has received dozens of complaints, appeals or other approaches about the government order which came into effect earlier this week and which makes wearing of masks mandatory in enclosed public spaces and on public transport.

The justice chancellor has responded by referring to the order itself (link in Estonian), which states that the order can be contested by filing an appeal with an administrative court within 30 days of the order's announcement.

There are two administrative courts in Estonia, in Tallinn and Tartu. These courts are on the same tier as the county courts, with the circuit court occupying tier two, followed by the Supreme Court in Tartu.

AS reported on ERR News, a former justice chancellor, Allar Jõks, says that there is no legal basis for fining individuals for non-compliance; Tallinn's Municipal Police (MuPo) has also said it will not be fining people who don't don a mask on public transport, leaving enforcement of the order at least in the capital a moot point.

Lawyer Andrei Vesterinen, partner in a Tallinn law firm of the same name, told ERR's Russian-language TV channel ETV+ show "Kto, Kogo" Wednesday evening (link in Russian) that he is preparing to bring an action against the requirement, either individually or on behalf of a non-profit organization.

Vesterinen told "Kto, Kogo" that: "It is a human right to appeal against the decision of the government of the Republic of Estonia."

The order has been open to interpretation and has caused chaos in society, Vesterinen, who is reportedly one of the organizers of a planned anti-mask demonstration in central Tallinn on Friday, says.

The government order states that the nose and mouth can be covered via other suitable means. This might include for instance using a scarf, in lieu of purchasing and using and actual face-mask.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:17

Tartu restricts training, hobby groups to 10 people

15:56

airBaltic needs more government support if pandemic continues

15:28

Government green-lights European basketball qualifiers for weekend

15:03

Info boards at rail crossings will help locate stranded vehicles quickly

14:31

"Esimene stuudio": Parliamentary parties debate marriage referendum

14:10

Kiik: New restrictions if coronavirus rate does not improve in coming weeks

14:02

Health Board: Scheduled treatment suspensions unavoidable at this rate

13:46

Raimond Kaljulaid: Opposition not weak

13:42

Estonians second only to Latvians in Lithuania summer visits

13:16

Justice chancellor: Appeal to administrative courts on face-mask order

13:16

Eight Estonians to start at Ruka World Cup event over weekend

12:51

Estonia supports OSCE Ukraine mission with €20,000 during pandemic

12:23

Mayor of Tallinn: City to distribute 1.5 million masks

12:11

Kaimar Karu: Face recognition could be added to e-voting but should it?

11:49

Gallery: PÖFF guests enjoy cold swimming in the mornings

11:27

Minister stresses defense investment importance with UK counterpart

10:56

Finance ministry opens new Estonian-Russian infrastructure project tenders

10:50

Health Board: 415 new coronavirus cases, two deaths

10:26

University of Tartu launches new coronavirus monitoring study stage

09:53

Statistics: Average wage up 3.2 percent in Estonia from 2019

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: