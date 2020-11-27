Reform Party kicks out organizer of anti-mask rally

The Reform Party has decided to kick out the organizer of an anti-mask demonstration to be held in Tallinn on Friday, Postimees reports.

Spokesman for Reform Kajar Kase said William Koval, was expelled from the party on Thursday at the proposal of the party's chapter in Viljandi.

"The Viljandi chapter cited [Koval] damaging the party's reputation by spreading conspiracy theories as reason for his expulsion, as it jeopardizes people's health in the present health crisis. The decision of the management board will be entered in the register as soon as possible," Kase said.

Leader of the Reform Party Kaja Kallas said that she understands the frustration people are experiencing as a result of the pandemic; however, in this case, the anti-mask rally can have the opposite effect.

"I also urge other party leaders to send the same message to their supporters. Let us behave responsibly," Kallas said.

On Thursday, both Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas urged people not to attend the protest.

--

