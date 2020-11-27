news

Reform Party kicks out organizer of anti-mask rally ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Reform Party virtual board meeting on Saturday, November 14.
Reform Party virtual board meeting on Saturday, November 14. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Reform Party has decided to kick out the organizer of an anti-mask demonstration to be held in Tallinn on Friday, Postimees reports.

Spokesman for Reform Kajar Kase said William Koval, was expelled from the party on Thursday at the proposal of the party's chapter in Viljandi.

"The Viljandi chapter cited [Koval] damaging the party's reputation by spreading conspiracy theories as reason for his expulsion, as it jeopardizes people's health in the present health crisis. The decision of the management board will be entered in the register as soon as possible," Kase said.

Leader of the Reform Party Kaja Kallas said that she understands the frustration people are experiencing as a result of the pandemic; however, in this case, the anti-mask rally can have the opposite effect. 

"I also urge other party leaders to send the same message to their supporters. Let us behave responsibly," Kallas said.

On Thursday, both Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas urged people not to attend the protest.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:44

Delivery firms forecast parcel volumes to rise by half over festive period

15:41

Health Board: Five deaths, 370 new cases of coronavirus Updated

15:26

Ott Maaten appointed new National Opera director

15:21

Kiibus on recent results: All comes from practice and hard work

14:59

Tartu to give low-income families reusable masks

14:27

Detailed plan submitted for 13-storey tower in Tallinn

14:26

UK closes Estonia, Latvia 'travel corridors' after COVID-19 rate rise

14:01

Center restores its political group in Narva city council

13:37

Mailis Reps elected chair of Riigikogu European Union Affairs Committee

12:51

State secretary: Finland, Sweden moving towards Estonia wreck legal clarity

12:19

Jõesaar: If I cannot get on the court, I see no reason to stay in Manresa

11:53

Secretary of state: No need for new ministry car regulations

11:48

Reform Party kicks out organizer of anti-mask rally

11:21

Päevaleht, Delfi: Martin Helme most influential person in Estonia

10:57

Tallinn hospital boosting coronavirus intensive care capacity from Sunday

10:33

Study shows coronavirus antibodies present six months after illness

10:01

Education minister: Toom, Raik, Kõlvart were also approached for position

09:35

Enterprise Estonia reopens applications for tourism sector compensation

09:01

Marriage referendum bill to reach Riigikogu by mid-December

08:31

Weather: Sleet and snow heading into the weekend

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: