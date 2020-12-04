Administrative courts have received three mask-wearing complaints

There have been three complaints submitted to Tallinn administrative court, arguing against the government's directive to wear masks in public spaces.

The people who are not satisfied with the government's decision to make face masks mandatory in public spaces, can submit a complaint to the administrative courts, who have the power to decide what happens with the complaints further.

The Tallinn administrative court has rejected the first three complaints' application for primary legal protection. The contest periods - 15 days - for the decisions are still ongoing.

Anneli Vilu, spokesperson for Tallinn's administrative court, said: "The court has not taken a position on the complaints themselves, has not decided to initate proceedings."

As complaints are submitted according to the defendant's location or place of employment, all cases are directed to Tallinn administrative court, as the government is the opponent in these cases. Two of the three complaints have been presented to Tartu administrative court, who has promptly directed them to Tallinn.

"So in the case of a person submitting their complaint to the wrong administrative court, the court will redirect it," Vilu specified.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!