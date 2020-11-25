news

Expert: New restrictions could reduce coronavirus infection rate ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Krista Fischer
Krista Fischer Source: ERR
News

It is possible the coronavirus infection rate ill fall with the new restrictions, mathematician and member of the government's scientific advisory council Krista Fischer has said.

Estonia's current infection rate - also known as the R number - is 1.25. A rate of over one means it is increasing as a person is passing the virus to more than one person. The rate of infection starts to fall when the R number is below one.

Fischer told ERR if people can reduce their contact with others by 20 percent and increase social distancing by wearing a mask by 10 percent, it is possible that the infection rate will fall below one.

"While there are a number of people who can't or don't want to reduce contacts, there are a number of other people who can further reduce their contacts. And maybe the majority are still following advice," Fischer said.

Fischer said it is important the number of daily infections falls, mentioning that the number of new cases rose to more than 400 on a single day last week - the highest ever recorded in Estonia.

"If no daily [cases] exceed 400 this week, we can already say that we are on a downward trend. If the numbers decrease next week, the infection rate will be below one," Fischer said.

She said Estonia has not yet reached a plateau where the numbers are stable and neither rising nor falling. 

On Tuesday (November 24), new restrictions entered into force requiring people to wear masks in public indoor spaces, including on public transport, and extending the 2+2 rule. The new rules can be read here in English.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:27

Jüri school students start petition on continuing in-class study

10:05

Expert: New restrictions could reduce coronavirus infection rate

09:36

Statistics: Construction production falls 12 percent on year to Q3 2020

09:03

SDE MP: New Center party posts reward for loyalty not based on competence

08:39

Ratings: Reform remains well ahead of Center even after slight support fall

08:01

UK government contacting nationals in Estonia before Brexit transition end

24.11

Crisis medical chief Arkadi Popov named Citizen of the Year 2020

24.11

Andrei Korobeinik returns to Riigikogu following Ott promotion to minister

24.11

White Christmas unlikely this year

24.11

Health Board critical of stores advertising 'Black Friday' sales

24.11

Taavi Eelmaa wins Betti Alver's Literary Award

24.11

More than 100 ideas already submitted for Tallinn's inclusive budget

24.11

Legal expert: Fining for not wearing a mask has no legal grounds

24.11

Head of scientific council: Vaccines will not make the virus disappear

24.11

Domestic violence trial of ex-minister Marti Kuusik starts

24.11

Tallinn municipal police not to fine non-mask-wearers on public transport

24.11

University of Tartu going to remote learning after rise in COVID-19 cases

24.11

Police initiate proceedings against former education minister over car use

24.11

Government to give two reusable masks to people on low incomes

24.11

Prosecutor's Office will not open proceedings against Õhtuleht journalists

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: