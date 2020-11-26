news

Mayor of Tallinn: City to distribute 1.5 million masks ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart.
Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart. Source: (Foto: ERR)
News

More than a million protective masks will be distributed by Tallinn to school students, low-income families and pensioners, Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said on Thursday.

Speaking on ETV's morning show "Terevisioon", the mayor explained students will receive reusable masks and low-income families will be given disposable medical masks. The disposable masks will be distributed in boxes of 50.

"We can't afford any queues at the moment and this why people are being contacted directly," Kõlvart said. If somebody is not contacted but believes they qualify for free masks they can contact the city government.

Kõlvart said that the need for face coverings will last for the foreseeable future and the city will monitor if any other target groups also need masks.

"We started distributing masks in September when we gave them to teachers and social workers. Now we need to distribute them to people who don't only need them for work, but everyday life," Kõlvart said.

Asked whether he is afraid if there will be leftover masks when the vaccine is introduced, Kõlvart said he had been accused of overreacting in the past but life has proved the correct choices were made.

"When the government was just starting to think about what to do with masks, we had already ordered them," Kõlvart said.

In October, Tallinn launched a campaign encouraging people to wear masks or face coverings in public transport.

Tallinn City Government has launched a campaign to encourage people to wear masks, Source: Tallinn City Government.

On Tuesday, the government introduced new restrictions which mean a person's mouth and nose needs to be covered in indoor public spaces, including public transport.

The rule has been republished below:

Obligation to wear a mask or to cover one's nose and mouth in public indoor spaces

Obligation to wear a mask or cover one's nose and mouth indoors, including on public transport and at service points, during hobby education and activities, as well as refresher training and refresher courses.

People for whom it is medically contraindicated, as well as children under the age of 12, do not need to cover their nose and mouth or wear a mask if sufficient distance is ensured and in other justified cases. The government is developing a plan to provide masks for disadvantaged people.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino, Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:17

Tartu restricts training, hobby groups to 10 people

15:56

airBaltic needs more government support if pandemic continues

15:28

Government green-lights European basketball qualifiers for weekend

15:03

Info boards at rail crossings will help locate stranded vehicles quickly

14:31

"Esimene stuudio": Parliamentary parties debate marriage referendum

14:10

Kiik: New restrictions if coronavirus rate does not improve in coming weeks

14:02

Health Board: Scheduled treatment suspensions unavoidable at this rate

13:46

Raimond Kaljulaid: Opposition not weak

13:42

Estonians second only to Latvians in Lithuania summer visits

13:16

Justice chancellor: Appeal to administrative courts on face-mask order

13:16

Eight Estonians to start at Ruka World Cup event over weekend

12:51

Estonia supports OSCE Ukraine mission with €20,000 during pandemic

12:23

Mayor of Tallinn: City to distribute 1.5 million masks

12:11

Kaimar Karu: Face recognition could be added to e-voting but should it?

11:49

Gallery: PÖFF guests enjoy cold swimming in the mornings

11:27

Minister stresses defense investment importance with UK counterpart

10:56

Finance ministry opens new Estonian-Russian infrastructure project tenders

10:50

Health Board: 415 new coronavirus cases, two deaths

10:26

University of Tartu launches new coronavirus monitoring study stage

09:53

Statistics: Average wage up 3.2 percent in Estonia from 2019

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: