Health Board: 415 new coronavirus cases, two deaths

Two people have died from coronavirus in the last day and 415 new cases were diagnosed across Estonia, the Health Board said on Thursday.

Of the new cases, the majority - 233 - were diagnosed in Harju County with 178 in Tallinn. 101 new cases were recorded in Ida-Viru County and 32 in Tartu County.

There were six cases each in Põlva and Rapla counties, four each in Pärnu, Viljandi and Võru counties and three in Jõgeva County. Saare and Valga counties had two each and Järva county one new case.

There were nine cases with no information in the population register.

In total, 5,645 tests were analyzed in the last day, giving a positive result of 7.4 percent. The 14-day cumulative number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 is 305.95.

As of Thursday morning, 183 people are being treated for coronavirus in hospitals, the highest figure since the start of the pandemic. The day before, there were 163 patients receiving treatment in hospital.

So far, 99 people have died from coronavirus in Estonia.

Situation by region

The Northern Regional Department of the Health Board is monitoring 15,500 people and 2,144 are ill. There are 26 outbreaks.

The Eastern Regional Department is monitoring approximately 5,100 people, 939 of whom are infected. There are 17 outbreaks.

There are more than 4,500 people being monitored by the Southern Regional Department, of whom 504 are infected, and there are nine outbreaks.

The Western Regional Department is monitoring more than 1,400 people, 197 of whom are ill.

"Let's keep Estonia open!"

The Health Board launched a new campaign called "Let's keep Estonia open!" ("Hoiame Eesti elu avatud!") which calls for the people of Estonia to follow five basic principles:

Stay at home if you have fallen ill;

Stay at least two meters away from other people;

Wear a mask in crowded places;

Wash your hands diligently;

Download the HOIA app onto your smartphone;

Get your information from reliable sources, such as kriis.ee, the Health Board or contact the free 1247 helpline.

The spread of coronavirus in Estonia is extensive and rapid, which means that it is possible to get infected anywhere in which you may come in contact with others.

If possible, choose electronic channels and online services for running your errands. Run as many of your errands as possible via electronic channels which will allow you to avoid unnecessary contact with others and reduce the risk of your being infected.

If you experience any symptoms, please stay at home.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

Editor's note: This article was updated to add regional information.

