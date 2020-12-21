Tallinn pensioners get pension supplement boost

Deputy Mayor Betina Beškina (Center) said that the supplement is aimed at mitigating the effects of rising prices in the capital, and has been in place for 10 years.

The 2019 supplement was €100.

It also applies to those receiving work incapacity benefits, and is paid in the month preceding the recipient's birth month, with those born in January to receive their supplement this month.

Around €2.9 million has been added for 20201 to the €9.15 million set aside for the task in last year's Tallinn city government budget.

The supplement is governed by the provisions of the Social Welfare Act, as well as a Tallinn city council regulation from November 2012, which, BNS reports, established universal benefit rates.

Pensioners as a demographic have traditionally formed a strong part of Center's voter base in Tallinn and elsewhere.

