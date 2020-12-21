Food processing firms getting over half-a-million euros in state support

Forty companies involved in food processing are the latest recipients of state aid prompted by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The companies will between them receive €523,900 in aid, channeled via the Agricultural Registers and Information Board (PRIA), as a component of the already-budgeted rural development plan for 2014-2020.

PRIA falls under the rural affairs ministry's purview.

PRIA spokesperson Rauno Aun said via press release that: "We believe this support will help food processing companies overcome the damages caused by the crisis and carry out their promotion plans."

The lion's share of the aid is going to Harju and Tartu counties, two of the currently most-affected regions in the pandemic, with €188,000 and €89,000 going respectively to companies there.

Firms on Saaremaa engaged in food processing will get €87,000, it is reported.

Applications for support opened in late October, with just a few days until they closed again on November 4.

Support was capped at €25,000 per recipient, PRIA says, with five business receiving the full sum. Most of the recipients have already received their funds, with the balance to be paid out in the next few days.

