University of Tartu launches new coronavirus monitoring study stage

More than 2,000 people will be tested in the next stage of the University of Tartu's coronavirus monitoring study which launches on November 26. This time people's behaviour patterns with the new restrictions will also be studied.

The study's aim is to determine the prevalence of coronavirus infection among the adult population and estimate its change compared to the study conducted two weeks ago. The study ends on December 4.

Researchers will also observe changes in people's behaviour patterns in relation to the mask and 2+2 measures introduced by the government on November 24.

The survey allows for an immediate overview of the precautions that people observe and, together with the estimate of prevalence, it will help evaluate the epidemiological situation.

How to participate in the study?

People who are selected to take part should first respond to an online questionnaire created by research company Kantar Emor while older people will be interviewed over the phone. After a nasal swab test will be carried out and analyzed.

Those who test positive will be regularly interviewed over the next two to four weeks to follow the course of the disease. Participation in the study is voluntary.

Head of the survey, the University of Tartu Professor of Family Medicine Ruth Kalda said: "We are grateful to all those who have participated in the study so far. Thanks to you we have been able to collect data that are important for understanding the spread of the virus and estimating the effect of the measures taken to control the pandemic."

Seventeen researchers from five institutes of the University of Tartu are involved in conducting the survey. Synlab and Kantar Emor are involved as partners.

More information on the study is available on the University of Tartu website.

