Sports clubs implementing supplemental measures to disperse clients

In relation to the government's decision to implement coronavirus spread alleviation measures in public spaces from Monday, sports clubs have had to make several organizational changes. For example, training groups have been made smaller and air purifiers have been installed in several establishments.

Karin Kaleta, the manager of fitness club Golden Club, told ERR that training equipment in Golden Club gyms has been separated using partitions. There are also air purifiers and ionisers installed in rooms, along with disinfectants, that have been made available to clients.

"Starting today (Monday - ed.), we went the way of decreasing sizes of training groups, taking them to the same level as they were when things just started opening up after the first wave, meaning nine clients plus the trainer," Kaleta said.

She specified that trainers and gym staff are recommended to use a mask or visor. In addition, Golden Club gyms have repositioned some equipment to allow for better distancing.

Kaleta explained there is no plan to decrease the amount of trainings currently, but they can be moved around in the timetable so that people would not be in contact.

Marika Mäsak, the marketing manager of MyFitness Grupp, told ERR that MyFitness gyms have also implemented additional security measures.

Mäsak said disinfectant stations have been installed in sports clubs, employees can use both face masks and protective gloves and cleaning has been raised to a higher level.

"Clubs have information stands on walls and screens and voice messages are played over club speakers to divert peoples' attention to rule adherence. We oblige people hold two meters of distance in clubs. Group training halls, general spaces in gyms and service areas have been marked with two-meter marks to ensure training participants hold sufficient distance," Mäsak explained.

In addition, clients of MyFitness are required to carry a towel and all training equipment must be cleaned and desanitized before and after use.

"We already made changes to our timetable in spring - brought out shorter trainings so people would have more choice and so that training groups would not have as many participants. MyFitness clubs also have longer opening times, which helps disperse client traffic," Mäsak said.

She specified that some training groups have been made smaller in fall and capacity can be adjusted in gyms.

Both sports clubs representatives emphasized that all gyms are well ventilated and suffiecient airing is ensured.

