Leading music figures in video appeal to audiences to mask up

Musicians taking part in the "Wear a mask in the concert hall" video appeal. Source: ERR
Musicians have issued a video appeal to the public to wear a mask when attending concerts, in an effort prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The musicians stress that concert organizers across Estonia are observing the guidelines related to COVID-19 in their organization of music events, and that all the government and Health Board-imposed rules are being followed.

This includes the wearing of masks for all, and social distancing, provision of disinfectant and other measures.

The musicians include noted singer Anne Veski, Eeva Talsi - violinist and singer with folk-pop combo Curly Strings - and conductor Tõnu Kaljuste.

The video message was produced in collaboration between the music industry development center and export office Music Estonia, concert venues and musicians. 

The video (in Estonian) is below.

-- 

Editor: Andrew Whyte

