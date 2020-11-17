news

Tallinn restarts mask-wearing drive ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Tallinn transport's mask-wearing poster campaign, in three languages.
Tallinn transport's mask-wearing poster campaign, in three languages. Source: Tallinn City Government
News

The City of Tallinn has started a two-week campaign highlighting the importance of mask-wearing to both residents and visitors, in the wake of soaring coronavirus cases in the capital.

"The spread of the coronavirus is epidemic in Tallinn, which means that there is a good chance that an individual may get in contact with a potential COVID-19 carrier, especially in crowded areas," Tallinn mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said via a city government press release.

"By wearing a mask, you are not only protecting yourself, but others as well. We have reached the point where everyone needs to make an effort, in order to protect the community," the mayor went on.

"As a result, we have decided to reactivate the social campaign highlighting wearing a mask. We are also asking everyone to maintain social distancing, and to wear a mask in crowded places, indoors and especially on public transport."

Tallinn ran a similar campaign at the peak of the spring coronavirus wave.

The campaign will see posters and advertising screens on public transport, in public areas, and by major traffic thoroughfares, in conjunction with advertizing hoardings firm JCDecaux, which is helping to cover the cost of the campaign and providing its digital screens for free for this use.

Public transport already carries a recorded message calling for the public to wear a mask, in three different languages – Estonian, Russian and English – and has other paraphernalia with the "Thank you for wearing a mask" message.

Around 40 buses, trams and trolleys carry a mask sticker in front of the vehicle as well, and sensor-activated disinfectant dispensers are being trialed in four vehicles, the city government says.

Over 50 Tallinn Transport staff are also tasked with daily hygiene details, including cleaning surfaces using ozonated water.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:47

Christmas ice rink being created in Tartu Town Hall Square

19:13

Leading music figures in video appeal to audiences to mask up

18:34

EKRE MP pledges short-lived severance period pay to charity

17:59

Tallinn restarts mask-wearing drive

17:19

Diving to Estonia wreck not due anytime soon

16:51

Close to 10,000 people apply for second pillar pension payment hiatus

16:22

Prime minister formally proposes EKRE MP as new interior minister

15:53

EDF commander opposes growth in EU military headquarters

15:13

Kallas: Greece a good example of how a country in debt will not remain free

14:39

Toomas Sildam: Marriage vote to render coalition a one-trick pony

14:01

Estonia one of two EU countries not to criminalize hate speech

13:30

Margot Roose: Cake campaigns and concerts will not bring forth change

12:57

Social minister: Survey puts infection rate at 0.4 percent of population

12:32

More and more Latvians registering their cars in Estonia to avoid tax

11:59

Supporters of ousted Narva mayor collecting signatures for re-election

11:53

Health Board: 186 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, three deaths Updated

11:32

Mall visitors not following mask requirement

10:51

US special forces praise success of joint weekend Estonia exercise

10:22

Hospitals have had to postpone scheduled treatments due to COVID-19 spread

09:57

Sports clubs implementing supplemental measures to disperse clients

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: