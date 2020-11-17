Tallinn restarts mask-wearing drive

The City of Tallinn has started a two-week campaign highlighting the importance of mask-wearing to both residents and visitors, in the wake of soaring coronavirus cases in the capital.

"The spread of the coronavirus is epidemic in Tallinn, which means that there is a good chance that an individual may get in contact with a potential COVID-19 carrier, especially in crowded areas," Tallinn mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said via a city government press release.

"By wearing a mask, you are not only protecting yourself, but others as well. We have reached the point where everyone needs to make an effort, in order to protect the community," the mayor went on.

"As a result, we have decided to reactivate the social campaign highlighting wearing a mask. We are also asking everyone to maintain social distancing, and to wear a mask in crowded places, indoors and especially on public transport."

Tallinn ran a similar campaign at the peak of the spring coronavirus wave.

The campaign will see posters and advertising screens on public transport, in public areas, and by major traffic thoroughfares, in conjunction with advertizing hoardings firm JCDecaux, which is helping to cover the cost of the campaign and providing its digital screens for free for this use.

Public transport already carries a recorded message calling for the public to wear a mask, in three different languages – Estonian, Russian and English – and has other paraphernalia with the "Thank you for wearing a mask" message.

Around 40 buses, trams and trolleys carry a mask sticker in front of the vehicle as well, and sensor-activated disinfectant dispensers are being trialed in four vehicles, the city government says.

Over 50 Tallinn Transport staff are also tasked with daily hygiene details, including cleaning surfaces using ozonated water.

--

