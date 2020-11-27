Tartu to give low-income families reusable masks

Tartu City Government will give reusable masks to families receiving subsistence benefits at the beginning of December.

Reusable masks with a filter layer have been made by Tartu company T-Style and applicants for subsistence benefits will receive them from December 2. The council will give a mask to each family member.

Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) said: "Wearing a mask in public spaces is mandatory, the city of Tartu will help families in difficulty so that everyone can comply with the rules and maintain their health. All the more so as the infection has increased in Tartu in recent weeks."

Deputy Mayor Mihkel Lees emphasized that when wearing the mask, the instructions for use that come with it must be followed. "The mask is only effective if it is worn correctly. So be sure to keep in mind that each mask is for personal use, that the mask must cover both the nose and mouth and that it must be disinfected after use."

On Thursday, Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart said Tallinn City Government will issue 1.5 million masks to schools and low-income families in the capital.

On Tuesday, the government introduced new restrictions which mean a person's mouth and nose needs to be covered in indoor public spaces, including public transport. It said it would give reusable masks to people on low incomes.

The rule has been republished below:

Obligation to wear a mask or to cover one's nose and mouth in public indoor spaces

Obligation to wear a mask or cover one's nose and mouth indoors, including on public transport and at service points, during hobby education and activities, as well as refresher training and refresher courses.

People for whom it is medically contraindicated, as well as children under the age of 12, do not need to cover their nose and mouth or wear a mask if sufficient distance is ensured and in other justified cases. The government is developing a plan to provide masks for disadvantaged people.

