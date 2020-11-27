Five people have died and 370 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the Health Board said on Friday. The 14-day infection rate per 100,000 inhabitants is 314.23.

Five people infected with the coronavirus died during the day: a 77-year-old man, a 96-year-old man, a 66-year-old man, a 74-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman.

So far, 104 people who contracted coronavirus have died in Estonia, 31 of those in November, data from Koroonakaart shows. The highest number of deaths in a single month was 49 in April.

178 cases were diagnosed in Harju County with 132 of those in Tallinn. Ida-Viru County reported 96 and Tartu County 31.

Pärnu County had 17, Võru County 10, Rapla and Lääne-Viru counties six each. There were four each in Jõgeva and Valga counties, three each in Põlva and Viljandi counties, two in Saare County and one each in Järva and Lääne counties.

Eight cases had no information in the population register.

In total, 5,367 tests were analyzed in the last 24 hours and 370 were positive giving a positive share of 6.9 percent.

There are 182 patients in hospital on Friday morning, which is one less than on Thursday.

Situation by region

Northern region

Four of the new cases which were added from Harju County, Järva County, and Rapla County within the past 24 fours were infected within their family circle and a further four via their acquaintances. The circumstances surrounding the remaining cases are still being investigated.

A total of 106 of the new cases which were added from within the Health Board's northern regional department between November 24-26 were infected via their family members, and a further seventy-one via their acquaintances. Forty-two individuals caught the virus in the workplace. The virus was brought in from abroad on 11 occasions, including one case each from Sweden, Italy, and the United States, three cases from Finland, three cases from the Russian Federation, and two cases from Ukraine. On 151 occasions the origins of the infection have remained unknown. The circumstances surrounding 173 further cases are still being investigated.

The Health Board's northern regional department is monitoring over 15,500 people, of whom 2,166 have fallen ill. There are twenty-six different outbreaks in total within the northern regional department's area of operations. These cover four school outbreaks, eight workplace outbreaks, two event outbreaks, and a further eight outbreaks within circles of acquaintances. In addition to those listed above, there are also two care home outbreaks, a hospital outbreak, and the Tallinn Prison outbreak.

Eastern region

Four of the new cases which were added from Lääne-Viru County within the past 24 hours were infected via their family members, one in the workplace, and the circumstances surrounding one further case are still being investigated. Twenty of the new cases which were added from Ida-Viru County caught the virus at a healthcare institution, thirteen at school, and twelve within their family circle. The remaining individuals were infected in the workplace, one at a kindergarten, one in connection with hobby activities, and one via an acquaintance.

The circumstances surrounding the remaining new cases from the area of operations of the eastern regional department are still being investigated.

There are 20 active outbreaks in total within the eastern regional department's area of operations. These cover five school outbreaks, including two in Sillamäe, two in Kohtla-Järve, and one in Jõhvi. There are two kindergarten outbreaks, involving one in Narva and another in Kohtla-Järve. The total number of workplace outbreaks amounts to four, including one each in Narva, Sillamäe, Jõhvi, and Tapa. There are also two outbreaks within institutions in Narva and one in Sillamäe, as well as one outbreak at a healthcare institution in Narva and another in Kohtla-Järve. Sillamäe is witness to a hobby group outbreak. There is an outbreak within a circle of acquaintances in Toila Parish. The Viru Prison outbreak involves 250 individuals, an outbreak at a healthcare institution in Kohtla-Järve another ninety-two individuals, and a Narva ice-hockey outbreak seventy-six individuals.

The Health Board's eastern regional department is monitoring almost 5,300 people, of whom 959 have fallen ill.

Southern region

Nine of the new cases which were added from the area of operations of the Health Board's southern regional department were close contacts of individuals who had already fallen ill. The circumstances surrounding the remaining cases from the southern region are still being investigated.

As for fifteen of the cases which were added from Tartu County on 26 November, the origins of the infection have remained unknown. Ten individuals were infected via their family members, five in the workplace, four at an educational institution, two by their friends, and one further case was brought in from Russia. Five of the new cases from Võru County were infected in connection with hobby activities, two via their family members, two by their friends, and two in the workplace. One of the new cases from Viljandi County caught the infection via a family member, while another individual was infected in the workplace. Two of the new cases from Jõgeva County were also infected in the workplace, one by a friend, and one via an acquaintance. One of the new cases from Põlva County caught the virus in the workplace and one within their family circle, while on two occasions the origins of the infection have remained unknown. One of the new cases from Valga County was infected via a family member, and in one further occasion the origins of the infection have remained unknown.

There are more than 4,700 people who are being monitored by the Health Board's southern regional department, of whom 523 have fallen ill (the number of patients also includes those who are being monitored by the Health Board's northern regional department). As part of those efforts, the southern regional department is also monitoring ten active outbreaks. The largest of those outbreaks occurred at a care home and involves fifty-nine individuals. There are two workplace outbreaks, including one which involves twelve individuals and another of eleven individuals. There are also two hobby group outbreaks, including one which involves eighteen individuals and another of ten individuals. There are four outbreaks at educational institutions, including one involving eleven cases, another of nine cases, a third of six cases, and a fourth which also involves six cases. An outbreak at an entertainment establishment involves fourteen cases.

Western region

Three of the new cases from Pärnu County caught the virus via their family members, two at an educational institution, two at a birthday party, and one within their circle of acquaintances. On three further occasions, the origins of the infection have remained unknown. The new case from Lääne County was infected via a family member. The circumstances surrounding two cases from Saare County and a further six cases from Pärnu County are still being investigated.

The western regional department is monitoring over 1,100 people, of whom 186 have fallen ill. The same department is also monitoring three outbreaks in Pärnu County, including a school outbreak which involves eleven individuals, another school outbreak which involves nine cases, and a care home outbreak which involves fourteen cases. A workplace outbreak is being monitored in Lääne County which involves six cases. The Health Board's western regional department is also monitoring a workplace outbreak in Tallinn which involves five individuals.

"Let's keep Estonia open!"

The Health Board launched a new campaign called "Let's keep Estonia open!" ("Hoiame Eesti elu avatud!") which calls for the people of Estonia to follow five basic principles:

Stay at home if you have fallen ill;

Stay at least two meters away from other people;

Wear a mask in crowded places;

Wash your hands diligently;

Download the HOIA app onto your smartphone;

Get your information from reliable sources, such as kriis.ee, the Health Board or contact the free 1247 helpline.

The spread of coronavirus in Estonia is extensive and rapid, which means that it is possible to get infected anywhere in which you may come in contact with others.

If possible, choose electronic channels and online services for running your errands. Run as many of your errands as possible via electronic channels which will allow you to avoid unnecessary contact with others and reduce the risk of your being infected.

If you experience any symptoms, please stay at home.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

Editor's note: This article was updated to include regional information.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!