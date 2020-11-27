news

Tallinn hospital boosting coronavirus intensive care capacity from Sunday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
News

A major Tallinn hospital is to increase its intensive care capacity for coronavirus patients, amid rising numbers in the capital and its surroundings.

Helis Pokker, treatment director at the North Estonian Regional Hospital (PERH), told ETV current affairs show "Ringvaade" that: "On a day-to-day basis, we at PERH are monitoring how many spaces for tertiary intensive care, meaning our hospital's primary COVID-19 ward, are available. We then make our plans accordingly."

Pokker said that from Sunday, PERH will be boosting the number of spaces, though added that this would not mean a reduction in scope for scheduled treatment.

She said: "Scheduled treatments are in full swing, although I still have to consider somewhat who we operate on and who we put on hold for a while."

"Naturally, the resources for non-coronavirus patients is declining, but we're still trying to balance the fact that no one is missing out right now."

The primary and secondary intensive care units were being opened at PERH for the first time since the latest wave in cases began earlier in autumn, Pokker added.

During the peak of the spring pandemic, scheduled treatment and also dental care was canceled.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:44

Delivery firms forecast parcel volumes to rise by half over festive period

15:41

Health Board: Five deaths, 370 new cases of coronavirus Updated

15:26

Ott Maaten appointed new National Opera director

15:21

Kiibus on recent results: All comes from practice and hard work

14:59

Tartu to give low-income families reusable masks

14:27

Detailed plan submitted for 13-storey tower in Tallinn

14:26

UK closes Estonia, Latvia 'travel corridors' after COVID-19 rate rise

14:01

Center restores its political group in Narva city council

13:37

Mailis Reps elected chair of Riigikogu European Union Affairs Committee

12:51

State secretary: Finland, Sweden moving towards Estonia wreck legal clarity

12:19

Jõesaar: If I cannot get on the court, I see no reason to stay in Manresa

11:53

Secretary of state: No need for new ministry car regulations

11:48

Reform Party kicks out organizer of anti-mask rally

11:21

Päevaleht, Delfi: Martin Helme most influential person in Estonia

10:57

Tallinn hospital boosting coronavirus intensive care capacity from Sunday

10:33

Study shows coronavirus antibodies present six months after illness

10:01

Education minister: Toom, Raik, Kõlvart were also approached for position

09:35

Enterprise Estonia reopens applications for tourism sector compensation

09:01

Marriage referendum bill to reach Riigikogu by mid-December

08:31

Weather: Sleet and snow heading into the weekend

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: