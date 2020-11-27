Tallinn hospital boosting coronavirus intensive care capacity from Sunday

A major Tallinn hospital is to increase its intensive care capacity for coronavirus patients, amid rising numbers in the capital and its surroundings.

Helis Pokker, treatment director at the North Estonian Regional Hospital (PERH), told ETV current affairs show "Ringvaade" that: "On a day-to-day basis, we at PERH are monitoring how many spaces for tertiary intensive care, meaning our hospital's primary COVID-19 ward, are available. We then make our plans accordingly."

Pokker said that from Sunday, PERH will be boosting the number of spaces, though added that this would not mean a reduction in scope for scheduled treatment.

She said: "Scheduled treatments are in full swing, although I still have to consider somewhat who we operate on and who we put on hold for a while."

"Naturally, the resources for non-coronavirus patients is declining, but we're still trying to balance the fact that no one is missing out right now."

The primary and secondary intensive care units were being opened at PERH for the first time since the latest wave in cases began earlier in autumn, Pokker added.

During the peak of the spring pandemic, scheduled treatment and also dental care was canceled.

--

