Tallinn to send high school classes to remote learning

An empty classroom in Estonia (picture is illustrative).
An empty classroom in Estonia (picture is illustrative). Source: Ministry of Education and Research
While Tallinn City Government applied for an exemption to decide for themselves, the city's schools will adhere to the government's directive and will send all high school classes to remote learning starting Monday.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Vadim Belobrovtsev (Center) told ERR that a government directive is an obligation and it will be put into force. "We will not ignore or redirect regulations by ourselves," Belobrovtsev said.

The government's decision to send all high school classes to remote learning only applies to schools in Tallinn and Harju and Ida-Viru counties. From Monday, September 30, all schools in those regions must have their high school classes learn from home, regardless of there being any infections discovered in the school.

The government was supposed to talk about Tallinn's proposed exemptions at Friday's cabinet meeting but did not reach that specific point in the agenda. A new attempt will be made on Tuesday. A possible exemption to local municipalities could be made, allowing regional governments to assess remote learning on a school-by-school basis. If the exemption is not granted however, all schools in Harju and Ida-Viru counties must remain in remote learning until at least January 10.

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) commented: "Tallinn continues to hope that the government finds a flexible solution for high school students of Tallinn. All schools are prepared for distance learning and we will support school managers in all ways, so that they would have all the necessary resources for distance learning. Students will continue to get their study organization from their schools."

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

