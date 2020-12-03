One death and 451 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours, the Health Board said on Thursday. The 14-day cumulative number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 is 358.17.

The person who died was an 89-yea-old woman, taking the total number of deaths in Estonia to 123.

212 new cases were recorded in Harju County with 160 in Tallinn, 131 cases in Ida-Viru County and 41 in Tartu County.

Ten cases were recorded each in Viljandi and Pärnu counties, eight in Lääne-Viru County, seven in Saare County, six in Lääne County, five in Võru County and four in Põlva county. There were three new cases each in Hiiu, Järva, Rapla and Valga counties and Jõgeva County had two. Three cases had no information in the Population Register.

In total, 5,402 tests were analyzed giving a positive share of 8.3 percent.

There are 218 patients being treated in hospital, 12 more than on Wednesday.

Since February, more than 494,800 tests have been analysed in Estonia in relation to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The number of positive initial test results amounts to 13,469 or 2.7 percent of the total.

View more data on Koroonakaart or the Health Board's website in English, Russian or Estonian.

Situation by region

Northern region

Twenty-three of the new cases which were added from the area of operations of the northern regional department were infected via close contact with individuals who had already fallen ill, while a further eight were infected within their family circle, ten via their acquaintances, and five in the workplace. On 19 occasions, the origins of the infection have remained unknown. The circumstances surrounding the remaining cases are still being investigated.

A total of 247 of the new cases which were added from within the Health Board's northern regional department between November 30 and December 2 were infected via family members, work-related contacts, or other close contact with individuals who had already fallen ill. On 165 occasions the origins of the infection have remained unknown. The virus was brought in from abroad on seventeen occasions, including from Russia, Tanzania, Ukraine, Sweden, and Finland. The circumstances surrounding the remaining cases are still being investigated.

The Health Board's northern regional department is monitoring almost 15,600 people, of whom 2,321 have fallen ill.

There are twenty-two different outbreaks in total within the northern regional department's area of operations. These cover four school outbreaks, nine workplace outbreaks, and a further five outbreaks within circles of acquaintances. In addition to those listed above, there are also two care home outbreaks, a hospital outbreak, and the Tallinn Prison outbreak.

Eastern region

Two of the new cases which were added from Lääne-Viru County within the past 24 hours were infected via their family members, while one further individual caught the virus in the workplace, one via their acquaintances, and one at a care home. The circumstances surrounding three further cases are still being investigated. Twenty-eight of the new cases which were added from Ida-Viru County within the past 24 hours were infected within their family circle, 23 in the workplace, nine at a healthcare institution, nine at a care home, six at school, five via their acquaintances, and one at a kindergarten. The circumstances surrounding the remaining cases which were added within the past 24 hours are still being investigated.

There are 24 active outbreaks in total within the eastern regional department's area of operations. The largest of those outbreaks is the Viru Prison outbreak which involves 250 individuals. There are also four school outbreaks, including three in Kohtla-Järve and one in Jõhvi. There are two kindergarten outbreaks, involving one in Narva and another in Kohtla-Järve. The total number of workplace outbreaks amounts to ten, including two in Sillamäe, five in Narva, one in Jõhvi, one in Tapa, and one that is being referred to as the Lääne-Viru County outbreak. The Narva ice-hockey outbreak involves 76 individuals. There are two outbreaks at healthcare institutions, including one in Kohtla-Järve and one in Narva. Sillamäe is also witness to a hobby group outbreak, and there are two further outbreaks: within a circle of acquaintances in Toila Parish and within a family in Lüganuse Parish. There is also an outbreak at a care home facility in Kohtla-Järve.

The Health Board's eastern regional department is monitoring over 6,000 people, of whom 1,200 have fallen ill.

Southern region

The circumstances surrounding the new cases which were added from within the area of operations of the Health Board's southern regional department within the past 24 hours are still being investigated.

Twenty-two of the new cases which were added from Tartu County on December 2 were infected within their family circle, six at an educational institution, and six within their circle of acquaintances. On 11 occasions the origins of the infection have remained unknown, while two individuals also caught the virus in the workplace and two at a care home, while one further case was brought in from abroad.

Four of the new cases from Põlva County were infected within their family circle, four are connected to an educational institution, and one with a workplace. Nine of the new cases from Viljandi County caught the virus from their family members, while on six occasions the origins of the infection have remained unknown, and three further individuals were infected in the workplace, two within their circle of acquaintances, one via their friends, and one case was also brought in from abroad. Seven of the new cases from Võru County caught the virus via family members, while on five occasions the origins of the infection have remained unknown, and one further individual was infected in the workplace. Four of the new cases from Valga County were infected within their family circle, and on one occasion the origins of the infection have remained unknown.

There are almost 5,500 people who are being monitored by the Health Board's southern regional department, of whom 716 have fallen ill (the number of patients also includes those who are being monitored by the Health Board's northern regional department). The southern regional department is also monitoring twenty active outbreaks. There are three care home outbreaks, five workplace outbreaks, two hobby group outbreaks, and eight outbreaks at educational institutions. One further outbreak is connected to an entertainment establishment. There is also one outbreak within a family circle.

Western region

One of the new cases from Hiiu County was infected in the workplace. Two of the new cases from Saare County were also infected in the workplace, while one further case was brought in from Finland, one individual caught the virus at a care home which is located within the area of operations of the eastern regional department - the case has been handed over to this department - and on one occasion the origins of the infection have remained unknown. Two of the new cases from Pärnu County caught the virus in the workplace and two within the family circle, while on one occasion the origins of the infection have remained unknown. One of the new cases from Lääne County was infected within their family circle. The circumstances surrounding the remaining new cases from the area of operations of the Health Board's western regional department are still being investigated.

The western regional department is monitoring almost 1,300 people, of whom 178 have fallen ill. The same department is also monitoring two outbreaks including a school outbreak and a workplace outbreak.

Editor's note: This article was updated to add regional information.

