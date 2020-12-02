Less than 1 percent of teachers tested positive for coronavirus

Less than 1 percent of teachers in Tallinn and Harju County tested positive for the coronavirus after testing was carried out by the Health Board (Terviseamet).

In total, 4,700 Tallinn and Harju County teachers from 322 institutions participated in the voluntary testing, said adviser at the Epidemic Control Department of the Health Board Irina Dontšenko on Wednesday. Positive cases were identified in 0.9 percent of tests.

It can be concluded that educators are not at a greater risk of falling ill in school than outside of school, Donchenko said. She said the conclusion is also supported by a monitoring study conducted by the University of Tartu.

The Health Board and Tallinn City Government, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Research, will now decide what additional measures are needed to protect teachers and students.

