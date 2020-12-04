470 new coronavirus cases have been discovered in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. Two deaths were also recorded.

A total of 4,720 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours, making the rate of positive tests among all tests was 9.9 percent.

According to the population registry, 225 of the new cases were discovered in Harju County with 159 of them in Tallinn. 130 cases were found in Ida-Viru County with Tartu County continuing its streak of high rates over the last days, adding 46 new cases of COVID-19.

16 cases were discovered in Lääne-Viru County with nine diagnosed in Viljandi County. Six cases each went to Rapla, Pärnu and Jõgeva counties. Four cases each were diagnosed for people living in Põlva and Valga counties and three cases went to Lääne County.

Two cases each went to the following counties: Saare, Hiiu and Järva. One case was diagnosed in Võru County, meaning all 15 Estonian counties were affected by the virus over the last 24 hours.

Eight cases did not have any information in the population registry, normally referring to the persons being foreigners.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 366.37, the Health Board says.

Two people lost their lives since Thursday morning. A total of 125 people have died from causes relating to the novel coronavirus.

222 people receiving treatment in hospital, 22 in intensive care

As of Friday morning, 222 people are receiving treatment in hospital with eight under assisted breathing. There are 22 patients in intensive care.

A total of 4,720 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, with 470 returning positive and 4,250 negative – a positive rate of 9.9 percent. There have been 499,566 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 13,939 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

8,549 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 1,933 (22.6 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 6,616 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

There were two deaths reported over the last 24 hours. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 125 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

The 14-day average infection rate is 366.37 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

"Let's keep Estonia open!"

The Health Board launched a new campaign called "Let's keep Estonia open!" ("Hoiame Eesti elu avatud!"), which calls for the people of Estonia to follow five basic principles:

Stay at home if you have fallen ill;

Stay at least two meters away from other people;

Wear a mask in crowded places;

Wash your hands diligently;

Download the HOIA app onto your smartphone;

Get your information from reliable sources, such as kriis.ee, the Health Board or contact the free 1247 helpline.

The spread of coronavirus in Estonia is extensive and rapid, which means that it is possible to get infected anywhere in which you may come in contact with others.

If possible, choose electronic channels and online services for running your errands. Run as many of your errands as possible via electronic channels which will allow you to avoid unnecessary contact with others and reduce the risk of your being infected.

If you experience any symptoms, please stay at home.

Download 'HOIA'

Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

Editor's note: This article was updated with county and hospitalization information.

