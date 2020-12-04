news

Bars and restaurants to be hit hardest by new restrictions ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
A bottle of hand sanitizer on a table at Raekoja plats in Tallinn's Old Town in May.
A bottle of hand sanitizer on a table at Raekoja plats in Tallinn's Old Town in May. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

While the newest set of restrictions established by the government on Thursday are lighter than what the scientific council recommended, they could have strong effects on restaurants and bars.

The government's decision on Thursday means all companies and establishments can remain open for now. Based on that, the government does not consider it necessary to implement a support measure for any businesses at this point.

"The government is not planning restrictions that would shut down an entire sector and therefore, support measures are also not in the plans. We talked about it - if we are planning any complete lockdowns, we will certainly discuss support measures," said Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Center).

Restaurants and bars will likely be hit hardest by the new restrictions, having to limit capacities and close up shop at 10 p.m. instead of midnight.

Ville Jehe, a restaurant owner, said that restaurants have lost 80-85 percent of their turnover when compared with 2020. "Now another two hours. We still have a fifth or fourth of our clients remaining, it is incomprehensible. I would like to see the data that shows how restaurants are a source of infection. The data does not exist," Jehe said.

A similar distancing requirement was established for shops and malls, which do not see it as a major problem. "When I heard the decision today (Thursday - ed.), I was actually surprised by its reasonableness. They were not trying to do it based on emotion, but rather a rational and balanced decision," said Guido Pärnits, CEO of the Ülemiste shopping mall.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:26

Minister: Christmas restrictions cannot be ruled out

09:15

Health Board: 470 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Estonia

08:53

Social ministry: Regular people will not be vaccinated before March

08:26

Nordica charters one-off Christmas Dublin flight

08:24

Bars and restaurants to be hit hardest by new restrictions

03.12

Most of high-speed internet connection measure's budget left untapped

03.12

Startup Salv raises €1.5 million, expands anti-money laundering pilot

03.12

Former MEP Indrek Tarand joins ICDS

03.12

Helme: FIU director candidate not my preference, new competition launched

03.12

PÖFF audience award shared by two Estonian movies

03.12

Kaido Padar to lead Transportation Administration

03.12

Lauri Hussar: Continued rise of Estonia 200 no accident

03.12

Parcel robot firm Cleveron applies for €30-million KredEx loan

03.12

Shopping center manager: Restrictions better than closures

03.12

KredEx boss: Audit office report overlooks key aspects

03.12

Estonia supports UNHCR with €200,000 and digitalization advice

03.12

Tallinn Airport passenger numbers fall 89 percent compared to November 2019

03.12

ERM appealing to change nearby commercial land to state-owned property

03.12

Audit office: One billion in state COVID-19 loans issued haphazardly

03.12

Health Board: 451 new coronavirus cases, one death Updated

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: