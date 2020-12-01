news

Ratas: People breaking 2+2 rule is a big problem

Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas said on Tuesday that while more people are wearing masks the 2+2 rule is not being followed in grocery stores, which is creating a problem.

Speaking on Vikerraadio's "Stuudios on peaminister", Ratas said: "We have a mask wearing obligation and a 2+2 obligation in public indoor spaces. The latter is not followed and it is a problem. I also told the health board that there need to be more checks. It is not followed in grocery stores and it is a big problem."

He said the area of most concern is Ida-Viru County which has a growing rate of infection and the age of infection has increased.

"The increase in infection is predominantly in the working-age population, Ida-Virus is also on the rise in the 70+ age group. Who is currently in hospital? People who are over the age of 80. 40 percent of men and 35 percent of women in this age group need hospital treatment for the virus. The number of people hospitalized is on the rise in Tallinn, Tartu and Ida-Viru," said Ratas. 

New possible restrictions were also discussed, but Ratas said he is not in favor of closing society completely and some other members of the government have suggested waiting to see what effect the new regulations have after an initial two week period.

He noted that the spring closure of society brought problems for people's mental health and increased domestic violence. It would mean a major setback for the economy and an increase in the number of unemployed people.  

Editor: Helen Wright

