Health Board: Record 561 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, one death

561 new coronavirus cases have been identified in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says – a record number to date. One person suffering from the virus died during that time.

The three most affected counties – also the three most populous regions - saw the highest figures, with Harju County posting 312 cases, Ida-Viru County 113 and Tartu County 40.

The Health Board compiles its residence data on official addresses entered in the Population Registry.

Lääne-Viru County saw 13 new cases, Viljandi County 11 and Pärnu and Võru counties reported 10 new coronavirus cases each.

Põlva County reported nine new cases, Jõgeva County six, Järva County five, Valga County three and Hiiumaa two.

This means that only Saaremaa, Rapla County and Lääne County reported no new cases in the past 24 hours.

Additionally, eight new cases had no official residence associated with the individuals.

A total of 6,407 primary coronavirus tests were performed over the past 24 hours, giving an 8.8-percent positive rate.

The one death reported brings the total number of people who had contracted COVID-19 and who have died to 126 since the pandemic began.

Currently, 239 people are hospitalized due to the virus, with 12 on ventilators and 23 requiring intensive care, the board says.

Estonia's infection rate per 100,000 inhabitants for the past 14 days is now 385.64, up from 366.37 on Friday.

Estonia sets a requirement for 10 days' self-quarantine for arrivals from European countries with a 14-day rate over 50, which currently is all European countries (EU/EEA/Schengen Zone).

More detailed information is available from the koroonakaart site here.

