news

Health Board: Record 561 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, one death ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Coronavirus test kits.
Coronavirus test kits. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

561 new coronavirus cases have been identified in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says – a record number to date. One person suffering from the virus died during that time.

The three most affected counties – also the three most populous regions - saw the highest figures, with Harju County posting 312 cases, Ida-Viru County 113 and Tartu County 40.

The Health Board compiles its residence data on official addresses entered in the Population Registry. 

Lääne-Viru County saw 13 new cases, Viljandi County 11 and Pärnu and Võru counties reported 10 new coronavirus cases each. 

Põlva County reported nine new cases, Jõgeva County six, Järva County five, Valga County three and Hiiumaa two. 

This means that only Saaremaa, Rapla County and Lääne County reported no new cases in the past 24 hours. 

Additionally, eight new cases had no official residence associated with the individuals. 

A total of 6,407 primary coronavirus tests were performed over the past 24 hours, giving an 8.8-percent positive rate.

The one death reported brings the total number of people who had contracted COVID-19 and who have died to 126 since the pandemic began. 

Currently, 239 people are hospitalized due to the virus, with 12 on ventilators and 23 requiring intensive care, the board says. 

Estonia's infection rate per 100,000 inhabitants for the past 14 days is now 385.64, up from 366.37 on Friday. 

Estonia sets a requirement for 10 days' self-quarantine for arrivals from European countries with a 14-day rate over 50, which currently is all European countries (EU/EEA/Schengen Zone). 

More detailed information is available from the koroonakaart site here.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:32

Health Board monitoring over two percent of the population for coronavirus

15:48

Tartu University Hospital starts to cut down on scheduled treatments

15:29

Estonia, US and UK take UNSC stand against Russia's Ukraine posturing

14:44

New Estonian ambassador to Holy See presents credentials

13:57

Prime minister tests negative for COVID-19, still isolating

12:24

Tänak lying fourth in Rally Monza

11:29

Justice chancellor: No obligation to recognize 'marriage tourism' unions

11:23

Health Board: Record 561 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, one death

10:51

President in self-quarantine for second time, tests negative for COVID-19

04.12

Virgin Mary chapel opened in Tallinn

04.12

Global Estonian Report: November 30-December 6

04.12

Additional ambulance brigade to operate in Ida-Viru County

04.12

Gallery: Exhibition of Syrian urban views carved from Aleppo soap

04.12

Freight transport down 30 percent in first half of 2020

04.12

Supreme Court rules Laagna tee fatal crash driver remain incarcerated

04.12

Tartu County approaching Harju in COVID-19 rates

04.12

Opinion: Ida-Viru County life preserver needs to be greater in diameter

04.12

Government approves Ida-Viru restriction tightening as COVID-19 rates soar

04.12

Administrative courts have received three mask-wearing complaints

04.12

WRC Monza: Tänak fifth after three stages, Neuville out after crash Updated

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: