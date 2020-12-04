news

Nightclub manager: Nightlife is beset with problems ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Elena Natale
Elena Natale Source: TMW
News

Manager of the "Hall" nightclub Elena Natale has told ERR that disproportionate restrictions have been established on nightlife. In her opinion, more general measures should be established, as the coronavirus is spreading beyond just facilities open during the nighttime.

Natale thinks that the government hasn't thought through how to support nightlife during the pandemic. "We are still a part of the economy," she said, and confirmed that noone wants people to be infected with the coronavirus. "The government thinks that holding party events is extremely simple, but actually, lots of work goes into it."

"Nightlife is currently in a situation where we are left alone with these problems," Natale went on, and mentioned that the coronavirus wave is everywhere else as well, not only in nightclubs. "When restrictions are established, why make them half-hearted? Better to close everything and then see how they can then support everybody."

Natale said that the main question is not money, but they would like to be considered as viable contributors. "Currently it seems that we are the only area which is going to be locked down," she noted and added that representatives of the sector feel left out.

From December 5, entertainment and catering facilities must close their doors from 10 p.m., and between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. the next morning, only customers buying takeaways, couriers, staff and technical or emergency service workers in these areas may enter such premises.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:16

Administrative courts have received three mask-wearing complaints

14:42

WRC Monza: Tänak fifth after three stages, Neuville out after crash Updated

14:34

Extensive COVID-19 spread in Ida-Viru stems from sports club

13:56

Health Board: Babies contracting coronavirus often do so from mother

13:28

Social affairs ministry setting up gambling addiction center

13:03

Nightclub manager: Nightlife is beset with problems

12:39

Prime minister in isolation following coronavirus contact

12:28

Kaupo Meiel: Twin Christmas trees of faction

12:02

IT entrepreneur: Doubts over e-voting reliability is political issue

11:27

Profession representatives aim to be on priority vaccination list

10:51

Advent mail boxes opened for Saaremaa's Christmas wishes

10:49

Health Board: 470 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Estonia, two deaths Updated

10:23

Estonia and US joint operation strengthens cyber defense

09:26

Minister: Christmas restrictions cannot be ruled out

08:53

Social ministry: Regular people will not be vaccinated before March

08:26

Nordica charters one-off Christmas Dublin flight

08:24

Bars and restaurants to be hit hardest by new restrictions

03.12

Most of high-speed internet connection measure's budget left untapped

03.12

Startup Salv raises €1.5 million, expands anti-money laundering pilot

03.12

Former MEP Indrek Tarand joins ICDS

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: