Nightclub manager: Nightlife is beset with problems

Manager of the "Hall" nightclub Elena Natale has told ERR that disproportionate restrictions have been established on nightlife. In her opinion, more general measures should be established, as the coronavirus is spreading beyond just facilities open during the nighttime.

Natale thinks that the government hasn't thought through how to support nightlife during the pandemic. "We are still a part of the economy," she said, and confirmed that noone wants people to be infected with the coronavirus. "The government thinks that holding party events is extremely simple, but actually, lots of work goes into it."

"Nightlife is currently in a situation where we are left alone with these problems," Natale went on, and mentioned that the coronavirus wave is everywhere else as well, not only in nightclubs. "When restrictions are established, why make them half-hearted? Better to close everything and then see how they can then support everybody."

Natale said that the main question is not money, but they would like to be considered as viable contributors. "Currently it seems that we are the only area which is going to be locked down," she noted and added that representatives of the sector feel left out.

From December 5, entertainment and catering facilities must close their doors from 10 p.m., and between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. the next morning, only customers buying takeaways, couriers, staff and technical or emergency service workers in these areas may enter such premises.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!