Arrivals from all European states save the Vatican must quarantine for 10 days on arrival in Estonia from Monday, the foreign ministry says, as all other countries' reported 14-day COVID-19 rates exceed the ceiling. Iceland, the only European nation not on the quarantine list last week, has since seen its coronavirus levels rise enough to put it back there.

Since any travelers making their way from the Holy See to Estonia would have to pass through Italy in any case, in practice the requirement to self-isolate is across the board.

The latest regulations

Starting from Monday 7 December, the mandatory self-isolation does not apply to passengers arriving in Estonia from a country of the EU, EEA and the Schengen area with an infection rate below 50 persons per 100,000 inhabitants reported over the past 14 days.

Scope for travel from Estonia's nearest EU neighbors, Latvia, Finland and Lithuania, without having to quarantine is in place if arrivals have tested negative for coronavirus and/or meet other requirements (see below).

A list of European countries' infection rates is published below, countries in bold are over the threshold:

Andorra 1081.7

Austria 749.8

Belgium 293.1

Bulgaria 591.1

Croatia 1083.5

Czech Republic 542.3

Cyprus 395.5

Denmark 305.3

Finland 107.8*

France 267.9

Germany 302.2

Greece 257.5

Hungary 720.2

Iceland 58.0

Ireland 81.7

Italy 611.8

Latvia 365.7*

Liechtenstein 763.5

Lithuania 1011.2*

Luxembourg 1213.2

Malta 314.5

Monaco 169.3

Netherlands 409.3

Norway 121.6

Poland 634.5

Portugal 660.1

Romania 519.2

San Marino 954.9

Slovakia 354.3

Slovenia 990.0

Spain 286.2

Sweden 669.3

Switzerland 656.4

United Kingdom 343.5

Vatican 0.0**

* Based on Order No 282 of Government of Estonia, the restriction on the freedom of movement does not apply to asymptomatic people who have been on the territory of Lithuania, Latvia or Finland in the past 10 days and have arrived to Estonia directly from Lithuania, Latvia or Finland with the following preconditions:

The individual has taken a coronavirus test within 48 hours before their arrival in Estonia and the result is negative. When travelling to these countries from Estonia and returning to Estonia, it is possible to take the coronavirus test in Estonia, and return to normal life in case of a negative result. It is required to remain in self-isolation while waiting for the test results. The individual has arrived in Estonia for the purpose of working, studying or receiving health services or for family reasons or transit. When traveling to Estonia for the reasons listed above, it is not required to take a coronavirus test before arriving in Estonia.

Restrictions on arrivals from third countries

Since October 22, it has been possible to travel to Estonia from Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Uruguay.

Passengers arriving from Uruguay and Japan are subject to a 10-day restriction on the freedom of movement.

Anyone who transfers through a European airport with a coronavirus rate above the threshold to get to Estonia also needs to quarantine.

What does quarantine mean?

This means that within 14 calendar days of their arrival in Estonia, people must refrain from unnecessary contacts and can leave their place of residence or permanent accommodation only for seeing a doctor and shopping for food, essentials and medicines, or in emergencies.

Who is required to restrict their freedom of movement?

All symptomatic Estonian citizens and residents arriving in Estonia.

Passengers arriving from countries of the European Union, the European Economic Area and the Schengen area who began their trip from a country belonging to this region or transited a country of this region, based on the infection rate:

The mandatory self-isolation does not apply to passengers arriving in Estonia from a country with an infection rate below 25 per 100,000 inhabitants;

If the infection rate of the country is between 25 and 50, the need to self-isolate depends on whether the infection rate is below or above the rate of Estonia times 1.1;

If the infection rate is below that of Estonia, the person is not required to self-isolate;

If it is above the infection rate of Estonia, a two-week mandatory self-isolation applies.



Foreign ministry: Essential travel only

Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises against any non-essential international travel.

In cases where travelling is essential, the Foreign Ministry advises keeping the following in mind:

Before planning your trip, please consult the Foreign Ministry website for the infection rate in your planned country of destination.

Stay up to date with possible travel restrictions in your destination – please consult the Reisi Targalt website (link in Estonian), the EU's ReOpen portal, and, if necessary, contact the foreign mission of the country of destination for details.

Register your trip at the Foreign Ministry's Reisi Targalt website to allow us to notify you of possible travel restrictions.

Follow the recommendations of the Estonian Health Board for a safe flight to protect your health an that of others – if you show symptoms, please postpone your trip and contact your GP.

Take out travel insurance and carefully read the conditions of your insurance (including for travel interruptions caused by COVID-19).

At your destination, follow the instructions of local authorities and keep up to date with possible new restrictions.

On your return, follow the rules introduced in Estonia, monitor your health, and if you suspect you have been infected with the virus, contact your GP.

The foreign ministry stresses that countries can change their conditions for entry and stay at short notice. For more detailed information on the conditions of the destination country, we recommend contacting the representation or the relevant authorities of the country.

