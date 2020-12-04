news

Additional ambulance brigade to operate in Ida-Viru County ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
An ambulance car.
An ambulance car. Source: Vladislava Snurnikova/ERR
News

An additional ambulance brigade has been created to operate in Ida-Viru County to supplement the day shift.

Karell ambulance service mainly operates calls in the regions of Jõhvi and Kohtla-Järve and at times offers assistance in calls to Sillamäe. The idea of an additional brigade hopes to retain the quality of emergency services in line with the increasing coronavirus infection rates.

Janek Murakas, head of the Emergency Response Center's Eastern regional department, said the number of calls related to COVID-19 tripled over the last week.

"Altogether, the observation made based on the calls is that the coronavirus is starting to reach care homes. This means the rate of coronavirus-related calls can increase even more in the near future," Murakas said.

Ivetta Sakkart-Linnard, service manager of Karell ambulance service's Eastern region, said that in response to the increase in COVID-19 calls, the service decided to add another brigade to the day shift.

"Because of new possible outbreaks, we decided to proactively supplement the ambulance with another brigade in order to retain the availability of emergency services and to equalize the workloads of health care workers," she added.

Starting Friday, there are 15 ambulance brigades operating in Ida-Viru County: six in Jõhvi and Kohtla-Järve, seven in Narva and Sillamäe and one each in Kiviõli and Iisaku.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:02

Virgin Mary chapel opened in Tallinn

18:34

Global Estonian Report: November 30-December 6

18:08

Additional ambulance brigade to operate in Ida-Viru County

17:41

Gallery: Exhibition of Syrian urban views carved from Aleppo soap

17:13

Freight transport down 30 percent in first half of 2020

16:46

Supreme Court rules Laagna tee fatal crash driver remain incarcerated

16:16

Tartu County approaching Harju in COVID-19 rates

16:11

Opinion: Ida-Viru County life preserver needs to be greater in diameter

15:44

Government approves Ida-Viru restriction tightening as COVID-19 rates soar

15:16

Administrative courts have received three mask-wearing complaints

14:42

WRC Monza: Tänak fifth after three stages, Neuville out after crash Updated

14:34

Extensive COVID-19 spread in Ida-Viru stems from sports club

13:56

Health Board: Babies contracting coronavirus often do so from mother

13:28

Social affairs ministry setting up gambling addiction center

13:03

Nightclub manager: Nightlife is beset with problems

12:39

Prime minister in isolation following coronavirus contact

12:28

Kaupo Meiel: Twin Christmas trees of faction

12:02

IT entrepreneur: Doubts over e-voting reliability is political issue

11:27

Profession representatives aim to be on priority vaccination list

10:51

Advent mail boxes opened for Saaremaa's Christmas wishes

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: