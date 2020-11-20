news

Government allocates €8 million to finance extra costs in healthcare ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
A hospita. Photo is illustrative.
A hospita. Photo is illustrative. Source: PA Wire/PA Images/Scanpix
News

The Estonian government decided on Thursday, November 19, to allocate €8 million from its reserve to the Health Insurance Fund (Haigekassa) to ensure the provision of healthcare services, planning of rearrangements and the conduct of rearrangements under the conditions of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said it is of utmost importance that medical services are ensured for everyone during the fight against COVID-19.

"In order to fight against the spread of coronavirus, it's important to ensure very good accessibility of appropriate healthcare services for everyone who needs them," the prime minister said according to spokespeople.

He said that the allocated amount is meant to be of aid in maintaining the accessibility of healthcare services.

Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) said that the steep increase in the numbers of infected people has brought with it a need to reorganize the work of nurses, the ambulance service, family doctors and specialist doctors.

"The additional money enables to pay healthcare workers for extra work hours and finance the reorganization of the work of medical institutions. It also enables to cover additional costs in a situation where substitute workers have to be found for a medical establishment where healthcare workers have fallen ill," Kiik said.

At family doctor practices, the additional money will enable to hire additional workforce in a situation where a family doctor or a family nurse has fallen ill or is assigned to isolation, and substitution within the practice is not possible. It will also enable to cover the costs of the reception of people from outside the practice's patient list and persons not assigned to a family doctor's patient list, as well as increase the capability of the practice's telephone helpline in referring people to testing.

Besides, the additional money will enable care homes to increase the provision of nursing services.

In specialist medical care, additional costs have been reckoned with in connection with the need to pay compensation to employees at infection departments, Level 3 intensive care departments and emergency medicine departments treating COVID-19 patients. Besides, the additional money can be used for the payment of higher wages to ambulance workers if necessary.

Of the eight million euros allocated to the Health Insurance Fund, €6.9 million is meant for covering additional costs in specialist medical care and ambulance services, €0.9 million for family doctor services and €0.2 million for nursing services.

In addition, the government last week decided to allocate €4.8 million for the organization of coronavirus testing. Of this, €2.5 million was allocated to cover higher-than-estimated expenditures for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing and €2.3 million for the acquisition of antigen tests. The purpose of the testing is to detect people infected with the virus as early as possible and isolate outbreaks to prevent the spread of the virus.

The additional money given to the Health Board enables to carry on with the current extensive and regionally available testing -- to test all people with symptoms, enable testing for those returning from travel so they can return to work, and conduct blanket testing if necessary.

Antigen tests enable the identification of potentially infected people faster in various institutions and collectives where blanket testing is necessary, such as at care homes, schools and elsewhere.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:52

Young people looking at teacher profession but would prefer to work abroad

18:51

Mailis Reps resigns as education minister

18:25

Nordic Combined World Cup stage in Otepää canceled

17:57

Martin Laas extends contract with Bora-Hansgrohe

17:23

Prime minister: Estonia will not purchase Russia's Sputnik vaccine

16:50

Video: Surfers in Pärnu enjoyed high winds

16:39

Masks mandatory for theater, cinema audiences from Monday

16:25

Kuressaare care home bans visits through Christmas

16:24

HOIA coronavirus contact tracing app downloaded 200,000 times

16:01

Estonia planning on using rapid antigen tests by February 2021

15:42

COVID-19 restrictions causing drop in other infections at nursery schools

15:18

Estonian cyber security company to develop 'cyber range' for Luxembourg

14:51

Reform leader extends olive branch to prime minister on same-sex marriage

14:41

Health Board: 364 COVID-19 cases found in past 24 hours, one death Updated

14:23

Center MP: Wrong to limit opposition on marriage referendum bill process

13:57

Passenger ferries on Gulf of Finland remain at reduced capacity

13:31

IT minister: Smartphone camera verification would cut out voter fraud

13:06

Yana Toom: Ministers with many children should have support package

12:43

Estonia 200 candidate: Polling success due to elected parties' disarray

12:17

Social minister: Government to discuss additional COVID-19 measures Friday

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: