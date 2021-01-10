Health Insurance Fund plans to allocate €26.5 million for COVID-19 expenses ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Health Insurance Fund (Haigekassa) office.
Health Insurance Fund (Haigekassa) office. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Health Insurance Fund discussed taking €26.5 million from its reserve capital to help cover COVID-19 costs at its regular supervisory board meeting on Friday. Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik is set to make a corresponding proposal to the government.

The reserve capital is to be used to cover coronavirus expenses of healthcare service providers, vaccination labor costs and medicines.

"The spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has presented difficult and unforeseen challenges for healthcare service providers that have come with considerable expenses. Using reserve capital makes it possible to cover specialist medical care wages in wards that treat COVID-19 patients, third stage ICUs and emergency rooms," Kiik explained.

The minister said doctors' overtime pay will also be compensated as a lot of medical workers have fallen ill and people are forced to work longer hours.

"The decision also aims to boost the capacity of the COVID-19 hotline to refer people for testing and compensate family medicine centers for working outside usual hours and hiring additional labor if a family doctor or nurse has taken ill or been ordered to isolate. Reserve capital will also allow us to procure COVID-19 medicines and pay for vaccination," Tanel Kiik said.

Reserve capital totals €86 million

The reserve capital is regulated by the Health Insurance Fund Act. The reserve is formed from budget funds and aimed at managing fiscal risks caused by macroeconomic changes.

The reserve capital makes up 5.4 percent of the fund's budget volume and is usually formed based on undistributed total net gain of previous periods.

The Health Insurance Fund's reserve capital can only be used under extraordinary circumstances and requires a government decision.

The reserve capital totals €86 million of which €26.5 will be used. Member of the board in charge of financial affairs Pille Banhard said that use of reserves is always very carefully considered.

"We know that tax receipt will miss forecasts, while healthcare costs remain high due to COVID-19, which is why we need the additional resources," Banhard said.

She added that the effects of vaccination and the advent of spring and summer should cause the disease to retreat. "This will in turn help the economy recovery gradually," she added.

The Health Insurance Fund will have to restore its reserve capital pursuant to the law in 2022.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:58

'Samost ja Sildam': The government could indicate longevity of restrictions

16:20

Health Insurance Fund plans to allocate €26.5 million for COVID-19 expenses

15:05

Heads of care institutions demand public apology from Health Board chief

14:37

Kallas: We demand the right to speak at Constitutional Committee sitting Updated

13:42

Speaker: Opposition dismantling constitutional order

12:56

Day brings 429 COVID-19 cases Updated

11:59

Hunters' reflector project credited by European counterparts

10:26

Finland and Latvia to build armored vehicles together

08:48

Taking ownership of old buildings hardest part of demolishing them

09.01

Constitutional committee chair, deputy stay in positions after all Updated

09.01

Ministers condemn Reform MPs' question if Estonia better under Russian rule

09.01

Viljandi County care home focal point of latest coronavirus outbreak

09.01

Kontaveit out of Abu Dhabi doubles

09.01

Most countries will soon recognize Estonian drivers' license

09.01

Over 10,000 people have received COVID-19 first vaccines

09.01

EKRE leader rebuffs presidential invite to discuss political situation

09.01

AK: Ostriches taking winter in their stride

09.01

Saturday meeting decides Riigikogu committee, marriage referendum future

09.01

Freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru takes third place in Austria

09.01

Health Board: 556 new coronavirus cases, eight deaths

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: