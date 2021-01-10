Data from the Health Board suggests 3,832 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus were carried out in the last 24 hours 429 of which (11.2 percent) came back positive.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 remains unchanged since Saturday at 384 of whom 26 people are on respiratory support (down from 28 on Saturday) and 41 in the ICU (42 on Sat.).

Harju County saw the most new cases at 236, followed by Ida-Viru County at 67, Tartu County at 35, Pärnu County at 17 and Valga County at 13. 188 new cases were diagnosed in Tallinn.

Rapla County got eight new cases, Võru County seven, Viljandi County six and Jõgeva County five cases. Põlva County saw four, Lääne-Viru County and Saare County three and Hiiu, Järva and Lääne counties one case each. 22 people diagnosed lacked a registered place of residence.

The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people now stands at 610.82 and, with initial positives making up 12.8 percent of total tests.

Estonia has vaccinated 10,749 people, including 552 in the last 24 hours.

As of January 10, 22,876 people have recovered from COVID-19, with the cases of 74.7 percent of people closed, while 5,797 people or 25.3 percent have gone 28 days without testing positive.

Estonia has analyzed more than 676,920 SARS-CoV-2 tests since corresponding capacity was created in the spring of 2020. 33,516 people (4.9 percent) of people have tested positive.

The Health Board is monitoring over 23,590 people, including over 14,784 in its northern region where 4,535 have taken ill. Health Board East is monitoring over 4,331 people of whom 1,477 are ill. The board's arms in the west and south of the country are monitoring 1,672 and 2,904 people respectively.

