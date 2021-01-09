Health Board: 556 new coronavirus cases, eight deaths ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Coronavirus vaccine.
Coronavirus vaccine. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
A total of 556 new coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. Eight people who had contracted the virus died, over the same time period.

Estonia's new 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 inhabitants is 606.63, with the a positive test rate of 13 percent over that time-frame.

5,348 primary coronavirus tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, with 556 returning positive, giving a 10.4 percent rate.

All 15 of Estonia's counties saw new coronavirus cases.

According to population registry data, Harju County saw the largest number of new infections, at 263 people. 206 new cases of these were in the capital, Tallinn.

Ida-Viru County, the other hardest-hit region of the country, saw 118 new positive COVID-19 cases, while Pärnu County received 33, Lääne-Viru County posted 31, Tartu County 25 and Viljandi County 16, in the past 24 hours, the Health Board says.

The figures for Valga County were 12, nine new cases emerged in Võru and Põlva counties each, and eight in Järva County. Lääne County and Saaremaa saw six new coronavirus cases, Jõgeva County four, Hiiumaa three and Rapla County picked up one case.

An additional 12 cases had no place of residence associated with the individuals in question, according to population registry data, the board said.

The eight deaths reported overnight brings the total number of people who have died from causes related to the virus to 278.

Thirty-four new COVID-19 cases were opened up in hospitals, and 384 patients were being treated for the virus, a rise of 11 on the previous day.

Forty-two patients are in intensive care, two less than on Friday, and 28 of them were on ventilators (no change on previous day), the board said.

As of Saturday morning, 10,197 people in Estonia have been vaccinated against COVID-19, a rise of 2,224 on the previous day.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

