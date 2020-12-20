Reform MP diagnosed with COVID-19 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Urmas Kruuse.
Urmas Kruuse. Source: Martin Dremljuga/ERR
Reform Party MP Urmas Kruuse said in a social media post on Saturday that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Kruuse wrote that he learned he had been identified by the Health Board as a close contact of a coronavirus-positive person on Tuesday.

"I proceeded to isolate myself immediately. Unfortunately, I learned today that I have been infected. I have been in contact with the Health Board and am following their recommendations and those of my family doctor. I have also made use of the possibilities offered by the HOIA mobile application by notifying the system," Kruuse wrote on Facebook.

Minister of Education and Research Jaak Aab and Minister of Foreign Affairs and IT Raul Siem had contact with people who were later diagnosed with COVID-19 at a joint sitting of Riigikogu committees on Tuesday. The joint sitting also hosted a number of MPs and Rector of the University of Tartu Toomas Asser. Both ministers have promised to self-isolate.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

