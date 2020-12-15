Two Estonian government ministers in quarantine ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

The Culture Committee meeting on Monday, December 14.
Minister of Education and Research Jaak Aab (Center) and Minister of Foreign Trade and IT Raul Siem (EKRE) are quarantining after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus.

Aab will take a test as soon as possible and remain in quarantine for at least seven days, the Ministry of Education and Research said on Tuesday. His meetings scheduled for this week will take place virtually.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs confirmed to ERR on Tuesday evening that Siem has also said he will also self-isolate.

Several members of the Riigikogu and the Rector of the University of Tartu Toomas Asser were also present at the joint sitting of the Culture Committee and the Economic Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu on Monday (December 14). 

A press officer from the Riigikogu told ERR that, as far as they know, all participants must remain in self-isolation. It is not known which member tested positive.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center), Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) and President Kersti Kaljulaid have had to undergo quarantine in the past.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

