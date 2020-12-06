Ida-Viru Central Hospital awaiting volunteers

news

Ida-Viru Central Hospital's Rehabilitation and Nursing Clinic.
Ida-Viru Central Hospital's Rehabilitation and Nursing Clinic. Source: Ida-Viru Central Hospital
The Ida-Viru Central Hospital that finds itself short on staff because of COVID-19 is asking volunteers for help.

"Our dear colleagues at the Ida-Viru Central Hospital are asking for volunteers to come and help," the North Estonia Medical Center (PERH) wrote on social media. "Everyone who has medical training, including students are welcome. Students who started their studies this fall are also urged to sign up," the message read.

People can sign up on the vaab.ee website that also holds information on the nearest hospital or nursing home that requires assistance.

"We find ourselves in a situation where we no longer have enough staff to take care of patients. If you can help, please sign up on vaab.ee," the Health Board wrote on Saturday evening.

The Saaremaa Hospital also needed volunteers during the spring COVID-19 wave after a tenth of its 400 employees came down with the virus.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

