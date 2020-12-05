Health Board monitoring over two percent of the population for coronavirus

Estonia's Health Board (Terviseamet) is now monitoring around 30,000 people for coronavirus, over 2 percent of the population.

For comparison's sake, a month ago, the Health Board was monitoring around 8,000 people across all districts, a little over a quarter of the present rate.

As reported on ERR News, Saturday saw the highest number of new cases during the pandemic to date, put by the Health Board at 561.

126 people who had contracted COVID-19 have died, and just under 240 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

The Health Board divides its organization into four regions, based on the points of the compass, with the northern and eastern districts the most heavily affected so far.

The northern district includes Estonia's most populous county, Harju, and Ida-Viru County in the eastern district is also one of the most populous areas of the country.

Northern region

The Health Board is monitoring over 16,000 people, or more than half the total under monitoring, with 2,588 of these having contracted the virus. The northern region also has 23 localized coronavirus outbreaks under its gaze, principally relating to workplaces, schools and family and acquaintance circles.

Eastern region

The eastern district is monitoring around 6,200 people, 1,290 of whom are sick, with three new cases found in Lääne-Viru County having been passed over to the northern regional department. This sometimes happens when there is a discrepancy between population registry data, the source the board uses in compiling its coronavirus location statistics, and where the individual actually lives. In this case the three new infections were among people resident in care homes in Harju County but registered living in Lääne-Viru County, which borders it.

Three other cases in Lääne-Viru County in the past 24 hours saw the virus picked up from a close family member, with one case contracted in the workplace, one from acquaintances and one at a school.

In the more populous and industrialized Ida-Viru County, 32 new cases were linked to family contacts, 24 to the workplace, 11 came from close acquaintances, nine originated in schools and one case arose in a kindergarten.

Another case was brought in from outside Estonia (Bulgaria) and the origins of th remaining cases are still being determined.

Southern region

The Health Board's southern region is monitoring over 6,100 people, with 785 of these sick, though this figure includes cases monitored by the northern regional department.

Of the new cases in Tartu County, 19 cases were picked up from a family member, in five cases from an educational establishment and one at the workplace, while the origins of the remaining cases are being determined.

In 11 cases registered in Põlva County the virus was contracted at a care home, while in two cases it was caught from a family member.

In four of the cases registered in Viljandi County the virus was transmitted via contact within family, in one case via an acquaintance and in one case at an educational establishment.

Six of the cases in Jõgeva County were about infection at a care home and one about transmission via contact within family, the board says.

Of the cases in Võru County, in three cases the virus was transmitted via contact within family, in two cases at an educational establishment, in one case within a circle of friends and in one case at the workplace.

In one of the cases registered in Valga County the virus was brought in from abroad and in one case it was contracted at the workplace.

There are 22 active outbreaks in the southern region, most of which involve educational establishments and workplaces.

Western region

The Health Board's western district is monitoring close to 1,200 people, 182 of whom are infected.

In five cases registered in Parnu County over the past day the virus was contracted within the family.

One case was handed over to the northern regional department and two cases to the southern regional department, since the patients live at care homes situated in these regions.

One of the Hiiumaa cases was handed over to the northern regional department because the person resides in Harju County.

The second Hiiumaa resident who tested positive for the virus contracted the virus at an educational establishment.

The department is monitoring two outbreaks - one at a school and one at a workplace.

Hospitalizations

239 people are under hospital care due to coronavirus as of Saturday morning, with 12 on ventilators.

10 people have been released from hospital in the past 24 hours.

Five people were transferred to another hospital during that time, and one patient was transferred to a non-COVID-19 department.

The number of new COVID-19 cases opened was 31, of which three were opened ex-post.

A 78-year-old man diagnosed with the virus died during the past day, bringing to 126 the number of patients with the virus in Estonia who have died.

--

