The last 24 hours yielded 479 new cases of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19, five people died. The 14-day case rate per 100,000 residents is 396, with 254 people hospitalized.

The day saw a total of 5,719 tests for the virus meaning that 8.4 percent of people tested positive.

Data from the population register suggests most new cases were diagnosed in Harju Country at 213 of which 176 in the capital Tallinn.

Ida-Viru County got 165 and Tartu County 33 new cases.

New diagnoses numbered 12 in Võru County and 11 in Viljandi County. Põlva County got seven, Jõgeva County six and Pärnu County five new cases. Lääne-Viru and Rapla counties diagnosed four new cases, Valga County three and Järva County two. The major islands of Saaremaa and Hiiumaa saw one new case each.

Twelve people who tested positive did not have a registered place of residence.

The case rate per 100,000 people for the last 14 days stands at 395.42 and the relative importance of positive tests is 7.3 percent.

The Health Board is monitoring over 29,000 people.

As of Sunday, December 6, 254 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19, with 13 patients on respiratory assist.

Five people who had the coronavirus died in the last 24 hours.

The disease has claimed 131 lives in Estonia so far.

Statistics from the Health Board shows that Estonia has administered a total of 511,618 tests of which 490,640 have been negative. A total of 14,978 cases have been diagnosed, which is 2.9 percent of all tests.

