Estonian flight restrictions to be lifted in new year

Flight restrictions introduced by the government to stop the spread of coronavirus will be lifted in the new year, Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Center) has said.

In an interview with ERR's Estonian portal, Aas said the lifting of flight restrictions does not mean that all routes will be restored immediately as there are smaller numbers of passengers at the moment. However, he believes that after the coronavirus vaccination becomes widespread an explosive increase in the number of air passengers may follow.

Aas said the current rules apply until the end of the year, but as the European average has declined in recent weeks more flights can depart from Estonia. The first flight to Spain will fly on December 18 from Tallinn to Tenerife in several months.

Flights will also be restored to Turkey, which were previously banned due to doubts over the reliability of the country's coronavirus figures, Aas said. But an agreement has now been reached.

Until now, Estonia and Latvia have been the only countries in the EU that imposed flight bans to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

--

