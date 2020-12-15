It will be possible to fly to 15 destinations directly from Tallinn Airport next week, including Oslo, London and Milan. More flights are expected to restart in 2021.

Next week flight routes will relaunch to WizzAir's service to Oslo Sandefjord Torp Airport, Ryanair's connect to Milan and EasyJet's service to London from Tallinn Airport.

These routes were suspended in September due to each country's high coronavirus infection rate.

As ERR News reported last week, the government will lift flight restrictions tied to a country's coronavirus rate from the new year allowing more routes to launch.

You can already fly to the following destinations:

Amsterdam (airBaltic)

Berlin (airBaltic)

Brussels (airBaltic)

Frankfurt ( Lufthansa )

Helsinki ( Finnair )

Copenhagen (airBaltic, SAS)

London (airBaltic, Ryanair)

Oslo (airBaltic)

Paphos (Ryanair )

Riga (airBaltic)

Stockholm (airBaltic, SAS )

Warsaw (LOT)

--

