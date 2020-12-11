Tallinn adds more buses to busy lines during peak hours ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Over the next five years, Tallinn will be updating its rolling stock with natural gas buses.
Over the next five years, Tallinn will be updating its rolling stock with natural gas buses. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Additional vehicles have been added to 21 lines in Tallinn to help keep capacity low and to avoid spreading the coronavirus through overcrowding.

Schedules have been changed for the following lines: 24A, 1A, 13, 40, 5, 9, 11, 16, 54, 36, 34A, 66, 23, 42, 60, 46, 45, 35, 72, 49, 30.

Contact surfaces, such as handrails, seats and ticket validators, are cleaned at least twice a day in all public transport vehicles in Tallinn. Ozonated water is used for cleaning, which keeps surfaces free of germs for 24 hours.

Additional preventive measures in public transport were already introduced in September: the front doors of buses have been closed and ticket sales on buses, trams and trolleys have been permanently abandoned to reduce contact with the driver.

Editor: Helen Wright

