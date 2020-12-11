Health Board: 358 new coronavirus cases added, one death ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

One person died and 358 cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board said on Friday morning. The 14-day infection rate is 424.24 per 100,000.

In total, 3,537 tests were analyzed which gives a positive share of 10.1 percent.

169 cases were recorded in Harju County and 135 in Ida-Viru County. The remaining 54 cases were reported across Estonia's 13 other counties.

As of Friday morning, there are 271 patients in hospital, 17 more than on Thursday, and 16 people are using ventilators. Experts have previously said Estonia has space for 350-400 patients.

Since the start of the pandemic, 142 people in Estonia have died due to coronavirus.

Editor's note: More information will be added to this article when it is published by the Health Board.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here. 

Editor: Helen Wright

